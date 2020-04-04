Rox #StayAtHomeOpener promo raises $380K

DENVER -- The Rockies raised more than $380,000 for food charities through their #StayAtHomeOpener promotion on Friday, and fans can still give at atmlb.com/FeedTheRockies. On what would have been the home opener, the club showed a telecast on rockies.com and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain that melded the best innings from

DENVER -- The Rockies raised more than $380,000 for food charities through their #StayAtHomeOpener promotion on Friday, and fans can still give at atmlb.com/FeedTheRockies.

On what would have been the home opener, the club showed a telecast on rockies.com and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain that melded the best innings from home openers in Rockies history -- from Eric Young’s home run in the team’s first at-bat at Mile High Stadium (Charlie Hayes went deep against the Expos later in that inning) to Dante Bichette’s 14th-inning shot to beat the Mets in the game that christened Coors Field in 1995.

Fans were invited to give, with the Colorado Rockies Foundation matching contributions up to $300,000. First baseman Daniel Murphy and his family donated $100,000 on the heels of his $100,000 donation Thursday to initiatives that help Minor League players and their families.

The online fundraiser to benefit food banks in Colorado and Wyoming was called “Feed the Rockies,” with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, Community Food Share, Food Bank for Larimer County, Food Bank of the Rockies and Weld Food Bank, all of which serve people throughout Colorado and Wyoming during this time of significant need.

Rockies owner Dick Monfort lauded the success of the effort in a video tweet Friday night:

We're up to $381,056 on 1,000+ donations thanks to your incredible generosity. A sincere "THANK YOU" from all of us at the Colorado Rockies!



🏡 https://t.co/9SjlPPdtVx pic.twitter.com/CMTY4K5HIm — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 4, 2020

Monfort’s statement concluded, “Thank you to all of you that made a donation to 'Feed the Rockies.' The food will go a long ways to help people that really need a lot of help. So thanks again, enjoy your weekend. Make sure you stay home and shelter.

“We’ve gone this long. Let’s kick this thing in the butt. God bless you all, and we’ll see you soon at Coors Field.”

Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @harding_at_mlb and like his Facebook page.