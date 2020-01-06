Rockies add Díaz to catcher competition
DENVER -- Catcher Elias Díaz, who appeared in a career-high 101 games with the Pirates last season, joined the Rockies on Monday on a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Díaz, 29, started 2019 on the injured list with a viral issue then batted .241
DENVER -- Catcher
Díaz, 29, started 2019 on the injured list with a viral issue then batted .241 with a .296 on-base percentage and a .307 slugging percentage. He made 96 appearances defensively before being non-tendered after the season. Over five seasons with Pittsburgh, Díaz, who is out of Minor League options, slashed .250/.301/.355 with 13 home runs and 82 RBIs in 250 games.
As the Rockies' current Spring Training roster stands, there is opportunity for a non-roster invitee with experience to grab a job. Also in that situation is veteran catcher
The only experienced catcher on the Major League roster is
The Rockies are excited about their only other catcher on the Major League roster --
The Rockies would prefer Nuñez gain more experience by returning to Albuquerque, where he hit .244 with a .362 OBP, 17 home runs and 14 doubles last season in his first action at Triple-A. Butera mentored Nuñez last season in an effort to shorten the learning curve.
