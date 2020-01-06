Rockies add Díaz to catcher competition

DENVER -- Catcher Elias Díaz, who appeared in a career-high 101 games with the Pirates last season, joined the Rockies on Monday on a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Díaz, 29, started 2019 on the injured list with a viral issue then batted .241

DENVER -- Catcher Elias Díaz , who appeared in a career-high 101 games with the Pirates last season, joined the Rockies on Monday on a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training.

Díaz, 29, started 2019 on the injured list with a viral issue then batted .241 with a .296 on-base percentage and a .307 slugging percentage. He made 96 appearances defensively before being non-tendered after the season. Over five seasons with Pittsburgh, Díaz, who is out of Minor League options, slashed .250/.301/.355 with 13 home runs and 82 RBIs in 250 games.

As the Rockies' current Spring Training roster stands, there is opportunity for a non-roster invitee with experience to grab a job. Also in that situation is veteran catcher Drew Butera , 36, who has made 26 appearances for the Rockies over the last two years and batted an even .300 in 67 games at Triple-A Albuquerque.

The only experienced catcher on the Major League roster is Tony Wolters , 27, who appeared in 121 games, including 112 defensively.

The Rockies are excited about their only other catcher on the Major League roster -- Dom Nuñez , 24, who debuted late last season and went 7-for-39 with two home runs and three doubles.

The Rockies would prefer Nuñez gain more experience by returning to Albuquerque, where he hit .244 with a .362 OBP, 17 home runs and 14 doubles last season in his first action at Triple-A. Butera mentored Nuñez last season in an effort to shorten the learning curve.