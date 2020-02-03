Rockies Spring Training FAQs, important dates

DENVER -- The Rockies are just days away from their 10th Spring Training at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz. Here are some key things to know: Pitchers and catchers report date Tuesday, Feb. 11 First pitchers and catchers workout Wednesday, Feb. 12 Full squad report date

DENVER -- The Rockies are just days away from their 10th Spring Training at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz. Here are some key things to know:

Pitchers and catchers report date

Tuesday, Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Sunday, Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know

LHP Tyler Kinley, RHP José Mujica

Top prospects to know

INF Brendan Rodgers (No. 29 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list), 1B/3B Colton Welker, LHP Ben Bowden, OF Sam Hilliard

Where is the facility?

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is located at 7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, Ariz. (shared with the D-backs)

Can fans attend workouts?

Daily workouts are open to the public, with seating and grassy areas for viewing and, when players are done, autographs.

First game

Saturday, Feb. 22, vs. the D-backs at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 1:10 p.m. MST

First TV game

TBA

One other notable game

Saturday, Feb. 29, vs. the Dodgers (split-squad) at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 1:10 p.m. MST

Last game in Arizona

Tuesday, March 24, vs. the Mariners at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 1:10 MT

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

No

Opening Day

Thursday, March 26, 2:10 p.m. MT vs. the Padres at Petco Park

Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @harding_at_mlb and like his Facebook page.