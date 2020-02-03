Rockies Spring Training FAQs, important dates
DENVER -- The Rockies are just days away from their 10th Spring Training at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz. Here are some key things to know:
Pitchers and catchers report date
Tuesday, Feb. 11
First pitchers and catchers workout
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Full squad report date
Sunday, Feb. 16
First full-squad workout
Monday, Feb. 17
New faces to know
LHP Tyler Kinley, RHP José Mujica
Top prospects to know
INF Brendan Rodgers (No. 29 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list), 1B/3B Colton Welker, LHP Ben Bowden, OF Sam Hilliard
Where is the facility?
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is located at 7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, Ariz. (shared with the D-backs)
Can fans attend workouts?
Daily workouts are open to the public, with seating and grassy areas for viewing and, when players are done, autographs.
First game
Saturday, Feb. 22, vs. the D-backs at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 1:10 p.m. MST
First TV game
TBA
One other notable game
Saturday, Feb. 29, vs. the Dodgers (split-squad) at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 1:10 p.m. MST
Last game in Arizona
Tuesday, March 24, vs. the Mariners at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 1:10 MT
Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?
No
Opening Day
Thursday, March 26, 2:10 p.m. MT vs. the Padres at Petco Park
