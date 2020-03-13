Rockies keep 'structure' as spring is suspended

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- With MLB's decision to suspend Spring Training immediately, but allow players to stay around and use facilities, Rockies manager Bud Black and general manager Jeff Bridich offer familiarity in terms of workout structure. The Rockies sent home players and staff from Minor League camp. It’s an attempt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- With MLB's decision to suspend Spring Training immediately, but allow players to stay around and use facilities, Rockies manager Bud Black and general manager Jeff Bridich offer familiarity in terms of workout structure.

The Rockies sent home players and staff from Minor League camp. It’s an attempt to limit the number of people working at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick -- since “social distancing” is one of the measures for limiting exposure to the COVID-19 virus that has led to the suspension of Spring Training and the indefinite delay to the start of the regular season.

Otherwise, the facility will operate as it does before Spring Training begins. Players can use the clubhouse, eating area and weight rooms. They’ll also be able to work in batting cages and pitching areas and will be able to take the field for full baseball activities such as batting and fielding practice starting Monday. So, they’ll operate as normally as possible and await information.

“You need structure through a morning, whether it's weight training, whether it's baseball activity, and we’ll have staff here,” Black said. “We have a lot of coaches who live here year-round. So, there'll be plenty of coaches to handle the players.”

Bridich added, “We have, I think, a general feeling that a lot of guys will probably stay here and we're going to plan on keeping this place open to a certain degree on a weekly basis. Some guys are probably still waiting for any news to come tomorrow and/or Sunday before they make a final decision on whether to stay or to go.”

One advantage of a mostly homegrown roster is many spent their Minor League winters in Scottsdale working at the facility, and some have bought homes in the area. But there are players, some acquired from other clubs or signed, with established families and homes elsewhere. Still, Bridich said Friday he does not know how many players are staying.

Friday’s meeting was full of questions and whatever answers and information possible regarding how to proceed with decisions left to individuals. Bridich said there was no recommendation, just help from the medical and training staffs.

Bridich said no Rockies player or staff member has exhibited symptoms that would necessitate testing for COVID-19, “knock on wood.” The lack of illness has been one of the pleasant oddities this spring.

“This has been one of our healthier Spring Trainings that way,” Bridich said. “Last year, I think we had a bug that went through the clubhouse that could knock a bunch of guys out [including Bridich]. This year, we've been pretty healthy to this point now.

“There's no special secret information that we have. It's all just, use your head and limit exposure to large groups -- and be honest about how you feel and be truthful about symptoms. This is no time to be macho or tough. If you're not feeling well, you’ve got to communicate and tell, and that's for everybody involved. That's not just players, that's the entire organization.”

Unanswerable is the target date for the regular season. MLB halted Spring Training on Thursday, exactly two weeks before the regular season was to open. Black said once camps are re-opened, he is thinking there will be a three-week mini-Spring Training to get pitch counts to regular-season level, but not much is known.

“None of this stuff is 100 percent set in stone, because we're still adjusting to the news or the information of the day that comes to us, kind of 24 hours at a time, but we laid out the options,” Bridich said.

Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @harding_at_mlb and like his Facebook page.