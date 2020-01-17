'No bigger honor': Rox to retire Walker's No. 33

The Rockies announced on Friday that they will retire jersey number 33 in honor of iconic Rockies outfielder Larry Walker. The number retirement ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 19, prior to the Rockies' 1:10 p.m. MT game against the St. Louis Cardinals, which will cap off a weekend

The Rockies announced on Friday that they will retire jersey number 33 in honor of iconic Rockies outfielder Larry Walker . The number retirement ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 19, prior to the Rockies' 1:10 p.m. MT game against the St. Louis Cardinals, which will cap off a weekend of celebrations.

“There is no bigger honor an organization can give a player than retiring his number,” Walker said on Thursday. “Today, Dick Monfort called to say that they are going to retire #33! I can’t tell you how taken aback I am by this gesture. I am both thrilled and honored and I look forward to seeing my number hanging next to the greatest Rockie of all time, #17!”

Larry Walker is in his final year of eligibility on the Hall of Fame ballot. Election results will be announced on Tuesday. Whether he gets in or not, good call by the Rockies to retire his number. Huge part of Colorado's history. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 17, 2020

Larry Walker played parts of 10 seasons with the Rockies from 1995-2004. As a Rockie, he batted .334 (1,361-for-4,076) with 297 doubles, 44 triples, 258 home runs, 848 RBI, 126 stolen bases and 584 walks. He ranks first in Rockies history in batting average, on-base percentage (.426) and slugging percentage (.618). He ranks second, behind Todd Helton, in runs, hits, doubles, home runs and RBI.

In 1997, Walker became the only player in Rockies history to win the National League Most Valuable Player Award after leading the Major Leagues with a .720 slugging percentage, a 1.172 OPS and 409 total bases. His 49 home runs that season led the National League, and remain tied with Todd Helton’s 2001 total for the most single-season home runs in Rockies franchise history.

Walker wore number 33 throughout his Major League career, which spanned a total of 17 seasons, with Montreal (1989-94), Colorado (1995-2004) and St. Louis (2004-05). He will join Todd Helton as the only two Rockies players to have their numbers retired by the organization. Since Walker left the Rockies in 2004, the number 33 has not been available for players to use, with one notable exception: When Justin Morneau – Walker’s friend and fellow Canadian – played for the Rockies 2014-15, he asked for and was granted permission by Walker to wear number 33.

Walker’s number 33 will join Helton’s number 17 on the right-field facade inside Coors Field, alongside the initials KSM in honor of the Rockies’ late president Keli McGregor, and number 42, which was retired throughout Major League Baseball in 1997 in honor of Jackie Robinson.

“Larry Walker carried all five tools, and was the most instinctive player I have ever seen play the game,” said Rockies Owner/Chairman & CEO Dick Monfort. “He put together 17 incredible years in the big leagues. Number 33 hanging in Coors Field will be a constant reminder of the vast talent of Larry Walker that we were all so lucky to witness here in Colorado.”