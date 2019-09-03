These are the top 10 Rox games of the decade
DENVER -- One of the Rockies' greatest moment of the decade was coated in celebratory champagne. Another was strewn with blood –- also celebratory, by the way. Here's a look at those and other memorable games and performances: 1) Wild Card wildness: Rockies 2, Cubs 1 (13) Oct. 2, 2018
1) Wild Card wildness: Rockies 2, Cubs 1 (13)
Oct. 2, 2018
In the Rockies' lone postseason victory in a mostly difficult decade, starter
2) Bloody (but happy) Father's Day: Rockies 7, Giants 5
June 18, 2017
Star third baseman
3) No-no Ubaldo: Rockies 4, Braves 0
April 17, 2010
The idea that the Rockies, who have struggled pitching-wise throughout their history, would have a no-hitter before the Mets and Padres (both with NL Cy Young Award winners) was a stretch. It turned out it was the stretch that helped save
4) Nearly a hometown no-no: Rockies 10, White Sox 0
July 9, 2017
Denver native
5) CarGo lets everyone go home happy: Rockies 6, Cubs 5
July 31, 2010
Seven seasons before Arenado finished off a cycle with a walk-off homer,
6) Almost a no-no: Rockies 4, Giants 0
April 14, 2019
7) Hungry (for strikeouts) like the Gray Wolf: Rockies 8, Padres 0
Sept. 17, 2016
In the most dominating performance in Coors Field history, the Rockies'
8) The beginning of a powerful Story: Rockies 10, D-backs 5
April 4, 2016
The Rockies traded their previous star shortstop, Troy Tulowitzki, at the 2015 Trade Deadline. Even after
9) The beginning of a big 'ol beard: Rockies 12, D-backs 2
April 4, 2014
Blackmon had battled injuries for three seasons, but in 2014, he began growing his iconic beard and earned an Opening Day roster spot for the first time. All Blackmon did was go 6-for-6 with a home run, three doubles, four runs scored and five RBIs. The performance tied Blackmon for the club's single-game hits record with
10) Never too late: Rockies 12, Cardinals 9
July 6, 2010
Talk about Coors Field magic. The Cards took a six-run lead into the ninth inning, but it wasn't safe. How crazy was this one? Catcher
