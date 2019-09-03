These are the top 10 Rox games of the decade

DENVER -- One of the Rockies' greatest moment of the decade was coated in celebratory champagne. Another was strewn with blood –- also celebratory, by the way. Here's a look at those and other memorable games and performances: 1) Wild Card wildness: Rockies 2, Cubs 1 (13) Oct. 2, 2018

DENVER -- One of the Rockies' greatest moment of the decade was coated in celebratory champagne. Another was strewn with blood –- also celebratory, by the way.

Here's a look at those and other memorable games and performances:

1) Wild Card wildness: Rockies 2, Cubs 1 (13)

Oct. 2, 2018

In the Rockies' lone postseason victory in a mostly difficult decade, starter Kyle Freeland scattered four hits over 6 2/3 scoreless frames and light-hitting catcher Tony Wolters laced a two-out RBI single to send the Rockies to the National League Division Series.

2) Bloody (but happy) Father's Day: Rockies 7, Giants 5

June 18, 2017

Star third baseman Nolan Arenado needed a home run for a cycle. Trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth with two runners on, the Rockies needed runs. With one swing, Arenado met all those needs. The joyous video, the iconic photo of blood dripping down Arenado's face ( Charlie Blackmon 's helmet bill clipped him during the celebration) and the inevitable T-shirts will make this moment live forever. And to make sure both parents were thanked for awesomeness, Arenado also homered on Mother's Day that season.

3) No-no Ubaldo: Rockies 4, Braves 0

April 17, 2010

The idea that the Rockies, who have struggled pitching-wise throughout their history, would have a no-hitter before the Mets and Padres (both with NL Cy Young Award winners) was a stretch. It turned out it was the stretch that helped save Ubaldo Jiménez . The Braves couldn't hit Jiménez, but he had iffy control early. In the fifth inning, however, Jiménez went to the stretch and the Braves couldn't touch him. He finished with seven strikeouts and six walks.

4) Nearly a hometown no-no: Rockies 10, White Sox 0

July 9, 2017

Denver native Kyle Freeland had been struggling -- 14 runs in 17 1/3 innings -- over his previous three starts. In the final game before the All-Star break, however, it clicked. The rookie fanned nine against three walks and didn't give up a hit until his final batter – Melky Cabrera, who fisted a soft single to left field.

5) CarGo lets everyone go home happy: Rockies 6, Cubs 5

July 31, 2010

Seven seasons before Arenado finished off a cycle with a walk-off homer, Carlos González established the tradition by swatting the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth into the third deck to send Coors Field into a frenzy.

6) Almost a no-no: Rockies 4, Giants 0

April 14, 2019

German Márquez 's one-hit shutout against the Giants, a possible no-hitter had Evan Longoria's bouncer in the eighth not been just out of the reach of Arenado, was the first complete game one-hit shutout in Rockies history.

7) Hungry (for strikeouts) like the Gray Wolf: Rockies 8, Padres 0

Sept. 17, 2016

In the most dominating performance in Coors Field history, the Rockies' Jon Gray fanned 16 for his first complete game and shutout of his career. The previous record for a game at Coors was set by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson in 2001.

8) The beginning of a powerful Story: Rockies 10, D-backs 5

April 4, 2016

The Rockies traded their previous star shortstop, Troy Tulowitzki, at the 2015 Trade Deadline. Even after Trevor Story turned heads in Spring Training 2016, the position was a question. He answered that with two Opening Day home runs off D-backs star Zack Greinke. It was the beginning of an NL-record and MLB record-tying 10-homer April.

9) The beginning of a big 'ol beard: Rockies 12, D-backs 2

April 4, 2014

Blackmon had battled injuries for three seasons, but in 2014, he began growing his iconic beard and earned an Opening Day roster spot for the first time. All Blackmon did was go 6-for-6 with a home run, three doubles, four runs scored and five RBIs. The performance tied Blackmon for the club's single-game hits record with Andres Galarraga , who went 6-for-6 against the Astros in 1995. Blackmon, by the way, is still growing the beard.

10) Never too late: Rockies 12, Cardinals 9

July 6, 2010

Talk about Coors Field magic. The Cards took a six-run lead into the ninth inning, but it wasn't safe. How crazy was this one? Catcher Chris Iannetta pinch-hit in the bottom of the seventh and then played third base for the final two innings. His three-run homer with one out in the ninth put the craziness in high gear. Seth Smith made the first out on a line drive early in the inning. Batting again with two outs and not wanting to make the last out, he simply blasted a three-run walk-off homer.

Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @harding_at_mlb and like his Facebook page.