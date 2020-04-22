Red Sox lift interim tag from Roenicke (source)

BOSTON -- The interim tag has been lifted from Ron Roenicke’s title, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Wednesday. Now that MLB’s sign-stealing investigation into the 2018 Red Sox is over, Boston has made Roenicke the 48th manager in club history. The news came on the same day MLB announced

BOSTON -- The interim tag has been lifted from Ron Roenicke’s title, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Wednesday. Now that MLB’s sign-stealing investigation into the 2018 Red Sox is over, Boston has made Roenicke the 48th manager in club history.

The news came on the same day MLB announced that Alex Cora -- Boston’s manager in 2018 and '19 -- has been suspended through the end of the 2020 postseason. Cora’s suspension is for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017, when he was their bench coach.

• Boston sign stealing in '18 found limited in scope

After the Red Sox and Cora mutually agreed to part ways on Jan. 14, the Sox went on a three-week search for a successor. On Feb. 11, they announced that they had decided on Roenicke, but with the interim tag.

At the time, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made it clear that the only reason for the interim title was the fact that MLB still had an investigation pending on the ’18 Sox, for whom Roenicke was the bench coach.

The Red Sox never believed Roenicke was involved in any sign stealing, but they felt it was proper protocol to wait for MLB to complete its investigation.

“I think going through that process made us feel very strongly that Ron is the right guy to lead our group forward right now,” Bloom said on Feb. 11. “I want to say, being new to the organization, I had not known Ron prior to this, and was so impressed with the way he carried himself throughout the process, the baseball conversations we had.

“And it’s also worth noting that during the process, I had a lot of people that I know in baseball, unsolicited, reach out to me about Ron, and it really painted a picture that squared with what I saw during the interview process of a great person and a great baseball person who is extremely well-respected by everybody in the game and certainly by the people in our clubhouse. So we’re very happy to have Ron leading us right now.”

The 63-year-old Roenicke is a popular choice among Red Sox players to succeed Cora. The players all liked his style during his two years as bench coach, and as the interim manager until Spring Training was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12.

“Amazing. Very intellectual guy. Great mind. Has a love for the game. He’s great,” Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said during Spring Training.

In Roenicke, the Red Sox have a manager with experience. While with the Brewers from 2011-15, he posted a 342-331 record. Most notable in that tenure was Roenicke’s first season, when he finished second in National League Manager of the Year Award voting after leading Milwaukee to a franchise-record 96 wins and the NL Central title.

Ian Browne has covered the Red Sox for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @IanMBrowne and Facebook.