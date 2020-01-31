Inbox: What can Rangers expect from Odor?

Questions about Rougned Odor, Nick Solak and Joey Gallo were on readers’ minds for the latest edition of the Rangers Inbox. Plus, we address whether the Rangers are finished building their roster for the upcoming season. **At this point Rougned Odor’s one decently strong statistical year (2016) is more of

Questions about Rougned Odor , Nick Solak and Joey Gallo were on readers’ minds for the latest edition of the Rangers Inbox. Plus, we address whether the Rangers are finished building their roster for the upcoming season.

At this point Rougned Odor’s one decently strong statistical year (2016) is more of an anomaly than the standard. How can a return to that anomaly/outlier be expected this year?

-- Ian G., Forney, Texas

Odor had a 79 OPS+ last season. That number calculates a player’s OPS while adjusting it for external factors like ballpark. A 100 OPS+ plus is league average. Odor had a 107 OPS+ in 2015 and 105 in ‘16. He has been below the average in the past three years, and 79 just isn’t very good. Odor was that low because he hit .205, had a .283 on-base percentage and struck out 178 times. His ratio of one strikeout for every 3.20 plate appearances was the second worst in the Majors.

Yet Odor hit 30 home runs and drove in 93 runs. What’s interesting is Odor, a left-handed hitter, hit .236/.330/.485 against lefties last season and .190/.260/.417 against right-handers. Normally he is much better against right-handers. This indicates Odor was more focused and disciplined last year against pitchers who are normally tough on him and possibly got away from that approach against pitching he should be clobbering.

The great hitters like Michael Young stay focused and stick to their approach on almost every plate appearance. They give away few at-bats. That’s one of the challenges for Odor over a full season: stop giving away so many at-bats because of a lack of focus and discipline.

When it comes to our infield, does the recent Matt Duffy pickup allude to the fact we are settling in for Spring Training and being happy with what we have?

-- Tanner L., Dallas

No. It still seems likely that the Rangers will do something in center field. Kevin Pillar or Billy Hamilton would be decent acquisitions in at least giving them options if they want Danny Santana to fill the utility role. Last year, Texas signed Hunter Pence, Logan Forsythe and Ben Revere in Spring Training. The year before, it was Edinson Volquez, Tim Lincecum and Jesse Chavez. The Rangers may not make any earth-shattering moves once they get to Arizona, but it’s almost certain they will keep adding players.

The Padres want to move Wil Myers. Would that not be an upgrade for center field? I think his 2019 numbers were down, but maybe not a sign of downturn. I'm sure they would eat some of his payroll and/or give up some prospects.

-- Chris H., Tyler, Texas

Myers is due $22.5 million in each of the next three seasons. That’s a lot of money and it’s doubtful the Padres will pick up enough to make it palatable for the Rangers. Myers has also started 326 games at first base in his career and 97 in center. Clearly others have already determined center field is not his best spot. It would seem smarter to make a run at either Pillar and/or Hamilton if Texas wants to upgrade defensively in center.

Although a great offseason overall, it seems the Rangers have passed on a few opportunities -- specifically with Starling Marte and Nick Castellanos. Can you give some insight as to why we would’ve passed on these two? Were we just not competitive enough in our offers? Or were they not viewed as an ideal fit?

-- Blake H., Flower Mound, Texas

Both would have fit on the Rangers. Castelllanos wanted to come to Texas and was willing to move to first base. The Rangers had considerable interest, but the Reds stepped up with a four-year, $64 million offer. As far as Marte, the D-backs gave up two good young prospects -- shortstop Liover Peguero and pitcher Brennan Malone -- and $250,000 in international bonus slot money. No word on what the Rangers were offering, but in both cases, it was not enough to land the player.

What type of defensive work is Nick Solak getting in this offseason? Is he focused on a few specific positions to try to win a position or preparing for a more utility role?

-- Kevin T., Sachse, Texas

Solak understands his best chance of making the team will be as a utility player. He has accepted that possibility and is working at multiple positions. It will be interesting to see how much time he gets in the outfield in Spring Training, but he does have the ability to play both there and the infield.

Can you dive into the thinking of having Joey Gallo in right field from 2020 onward? There was some thinking the Rangers could have signed a corner outfielder this winter, and then have Gallo go back to center or first base to fill holes there. Is it the team thinking he’ll develop better as a hitter if he’s established in his long-term position in right field? Is it his desire to play there? What do you hear from the front office on this decision?

-- Michael H., Austin, Texas

The Rangers like Gallo’s athleticism and think he can become a plus defender in the outfield. He already has a tremendous arm and that obviously cries out for right field. Center might be more physically demanding than they want to put on Gallo, so right field appears to be the best spot right now. But he has changed positions so many times the past five years that anything is possible.

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.