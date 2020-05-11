‘Best of Doc’ on Sportsnet starts tonight at 7 ET

TORONTO -- Roy Halladay’s finest moments on the mound represent some of the great moments in Blue Jays history. While his 12 incredible years in Toronto weren’t matched with team success, the Hall of Famer’s influence on the organization stretches well beyond his tenure. This week, Sportsnet is presenting the

TORONTO -- Roy Halladay ’s finest moments on the mound represent some of the great moments in Blue Jays history. While his 12 incredible years in Toronto weren’t matched with team success, the Hall of Famer’s influence on the organization stretches well beyond his tenure.

This week, Sportsnet is presenting the “Best of Doc,” with nine of Halladay’s best games reairing over the next seven days. Here are the details:

Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Orioles from June 13, 2006

What better way to start than with a complete game from Halladay, one of his 49 with the Blue Jays and 67 in his career. On this night, Halladay held the Orioles to one run on six hits, needing just 104 pitches to move his record to 8-1 that season.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers from June 20, 2007

This 12-1 win over the Dodgers featured some vintage Halladay, but also a great offensive effort from the team around him, which wasn’t always the case. Big Frank Thomas launched a grand slam to cap an eight-run second inning, and Blue Jays fans will get to see old favorites like Vernon Wells, Aaron Hill, Matt Stairs and John McDonald.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Yankees from July 11, 2008

A complete-game shutout of the Yankees with eight strikeouts on 113 pitches certainly qualifies for classic Doc. Stairs launched a homer, as did catcher Rod Barajas, whose 50 games catching Halladay are the fourth most behind Carlos Ruiz (80), Gregg Zaun (72) and Darrin Fletcher (52).

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Yankees from Sept. 25, 2008

Halladay recorded his 20th win of the 2008 season in this game -- the second time he had reached the milestone and the first since ‘03, the year he won the American League Cy Young Award. He did it in style, too, throwing a complete game on just 96 pitches.

Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Yankees from May 12, 2009

Halladay twirled a complete game against the Yankees, allowing just one run and striking out five. Scott Rolen went 3-for-4 with a double, while former Blue Jays right-hander A.J. Burnett tossed 7 2/3 innings for New York.

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Mariners from Sept. 25, 2009

In his penultimate start with the Blue Jays, Halladay threw another complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts on 114 pitches. This game featured Ichiro Suzuki at his best with the Mariners, as well as a Toronto lineup with José Bautista at the top.

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Phillies vs. Marlins from May 29, 2010

Halladay’s perfect game -- a bittersweet moment for Blue Jays fans as it came in just his 11th start since being traded the offseason prior. The big right-hander needed 115 pitches to strike out 11 batters over nine perfect frames, getting Ronny Paulino to ground out to etch his name in history.

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox from Sept. 30, 2009

Halladay’s final start as a Blue Jay was -- you guessed it -- a complete-game shutout. Fans understood that this would likely be Halladay’s last dance with Toronto, given the realities of his contract and where the franchise was, but Doc ended things fittingly.

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Phillies vs. Reds from Oct. 6, 2010

In one of the great moments in postseason history, Halladay, then 33 and having spent 13 seasons fighting for October, threw a no-hitter in his first career playoff start. Halladay didn’t get his ring, but he certainly notched his moment of postseason glory that night.