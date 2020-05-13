Watch Royals' start to '14 ALCS (Sat., MLB.com)

KANSAS CITY -- The 2014 Royals were still a national enigma when they began the American League Championship Series against the Orioles at Camden Yards. The team was a free-swinging, high-contact, base-stealing, unapologetically bunting group bolstered by a power bullpen. The Royals had made the playoffs for the first time

The team was a free-swinging, high-contact, base-stealing, unapologetically bunting group bolstered by a power bullpen. The Royals had made the playoffs for the first time in 29 years, rallying past the A’s in a legendary Wild Card Game, then shocking the top-seeded Angels in an ALDS sweep.

Still, few national pundits gave the Royals much chance against the powerful Orioles, who had a shutdown bullpen of their own.

“No one knew how resilient we were,” Royals manager Ned Yost said years later. “And once we won that Wild Card Game, everyone in that clubhouse felt we should win every game.”

The Royals proved that resiliency in Game 1 of the ALCS, which will be re-aired at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday on MLB.com and Royals.com.

In that game, the Royals, known more for their speed and peskiness offensively, suddenly flexed their muscles. Shortstop Alcides Escobar homered early, giving the Royals a 1-0 lead. Later, Alex Gordon blooped a bases-clearing three-run double, and Kansas City suddenly had a 5-1 lead.

But the Orioles came storming back, tying the game at 5 and forcing extra innings. Actually, the Royals had a great chance to take the lead in the ninth when they loaded the bases on three straight walks. But a forceout at the plate, and a double-play grounder by Billy Butler snuffed that rally.

“That could have been devastating,” Yost said. “But we had such faith in our bullpen that we knew we would get another chance.”

The Royals did in the 10th inning. Gordon lofted a high fly to right that cleared the wall, and the Royals had a 6-5 lead. Later, Mike Moustakas continued his postseason surge with a two-run shot, and the Royals went on to win 8-6, setting the stage for a stunning four-game sweep. All the games in the series were tight, hard-fought affairs.

“We know we're capable of hitting home runs,” Gordon said after the game. “We didn't do it during the regular season. But it doesn't really matter. This is the postseason, and we're starting to swing the bats better now. It's good to see.”

Gordon and Moustakas had monster postseasons. Gordon had six doubles, a home run and 11 RBIs. Moustakas set a club record for the postseason with five homers.

And the Royals just kept winning close game after close game that postseason.

“These games, we've played so many of them that we're kind of used to them a little bit,” Yost said after Game 1. “And we still have a lot of confidence.”

