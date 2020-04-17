Watch the Royals' 2014 run to the World Series

KANSAS CITY -- Want to relive the Royals’ unexpected and magical 2014 playoff run? FOX Sports Kansas City has got you covered, as it will re-air the Royals’ first eight victories of the 2014 postseason, starting with the incredible Wild Card win over Oakland, on Monday. FSKC then will re-air

FOX Sports Kansas City has got you covered, as it will re-air the Royals’ first eight victories of the 2014 postseason, starting with the incredible Wild Card win over Oakland, on Monday. FSKC then will re-air the three-game sweep of the Angels in the American League Division Series and the four-game sweep of the Orioles in the AL Championship Series.

These classics can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest Plus in the Royals TV footprint, and they'll also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports Kansas City will have complementary content on its Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Here’s the schedule (all times CT).

Monday, April 20, 7 p.m.

AL Wild Card Game: A’s at Royals

Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m.

ALDS Game 1: Royals at Angels

Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m.

ALDS Game 2: Royals at Angels

Friday, April 24, 7 p.m.

ALDS Game 3: Angels at Royals

Monday, April 27, 7 p.m.

ALCS Game 1: Royals at Orioles

Tuesday, April 28, 7 p.m.

ALCS Game 2: Royals at Orioles

Wednesday, April 29, 7 p.m.

ALCS Game 3: Orioles at Royals

Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m.

ALCS Game 4: Orioles at Royals

