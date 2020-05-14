Bo Jackson scaled a 12-ft. fence like it was nothing

Everybody has one. A moment that's always stuck with you -- a weird play, a wild walk-off, a mascot ejection, anything in between -- but the details are hazy all these years later, and you can't seem to find video evidence anywhere. Did it actually happen? Were you hallucinating? What

Everybody has one. A moment that's always stuck with you -- a weird play, a wild walk-off, a mascot ejection, anything in between -- but the details are hazy all these years later, and you can't seem to find video evidence anywhere. Did it actually happen? Were you hallucinating? What was the name of that guy at the plate, anyway?

Last week, we relived Clayton Kershaw's rather unfortunate trip around the bases. That clip started with MLB.com's own Michael Clair, but our next installment comes from the people -- specifically Jeff Seiler, who sent us the following request via email:

Hi! I swear that I once saw Bo Jackson playing left field at Kaufmann Stadium do something phenomenal. It was Opening Day, when Toronto's George Bell hit three home runs. On the third home run, Bo went back towards the bullpen chain-link fence, took two strides up the fence and wound up perched on top of the fence as the ball sailed over his head. After the play, Bo calmly hopped down and resumed his position. Please tell me that you can find a clip of that.

I consider myself pretty well-versed in the legend of Bo Jackson. I've seen the homer at the All-Star Game; I've seen him break land-speed records with his right arm; I've seen him break a bat over his head, and his knee; I've seen him run up the wall more times than I can count. Name one of Bo's greatest hits, chances are I know it backwards and forwards.

... Or so I'd thought.

The idea that there was a seldom-seen Bo Jackson Moment out there, just waiting to be rediscovered, was simply too tantalizing to ignore -- so I got in touch with our multimedia team and got to work. Luckily, Jeff gave us plenty of information to go off of: We know that it took place on Opening Day, and we know that George Bell hit three home runs, a feat rare enough that it should be easy to narrow down.

Sure enough, April 4, 1988, was our lucky date. The Blue Jays traveled to Kansas City to face Jackson's Royals on Opening Day, and Bell went yard three times. That's a pretty wild story in its own right: Bell, who'd hit 47 homers and won AL MVP the year prior, was incensed at Toronto's decision to move him from left field to DH that spring, and he decided to take out his frustration on poor Bret Saberhagen.

More importantly, though -- during the first of those dingers, Jackson did this:

After watching this way too many times, I think it's the little lean at the end that gets me. Before its dimensions were adjusted in 1995, the outfield wall at then-Royals Stadium (it was renamed Kauffman Stadium in 1993) stood 12 feet tall. Jackson takes a few steps, sizes up his jump, plants one foot in the chain-link fence and then suddenly is practically sitting on top of it. And not only does he manage to do all that, but then, after the ball has sailed out of reach, he just sort of hangs out there, as if he's about to sit back and read the morning paper. Look at this nonsense again!

Go find your nearest basketball hoop. Now look at the top of the backboard, and try to imagine climbing that height that quickly. And then try to imagine doing it after you'd just spent your offseason doing stuff like this in a completely different sport:

Jackson hit 25 homers and stole 27 bases in 124 games for the Royals in 1988, just his second full season as a big leaguer -- and just a few months after being named to the NFL's All-Rookie Team -- which is as good a reminder as any that he came from another planet. I don't know why scaling a one-story building hasn't made it into more Bo highlight reels, but maybe we can start now.