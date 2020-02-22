Singer's debut in Royals' camp washed out

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Brady Singer will have to wait a bit longer for his Cactus League debut. The Royals’ No. 2 prospect and MLB’s No. 59 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, Singer was scheduled to pitch in relief Saturday against the Angels. However, the game was rained out, so the

The Royals’ No. 2 prospect and MLB’s No. 59 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, Singer was scheduled to pitch in relief Saturday against the Angels. However, the game was rained out, so the right-hander’s first appearance was pushed back to Sunday’s game vs. the Indians.

In the meantime, Singer continues to benefit from being in the Royals’ clubhouse. The 23-year-old was drafted by Kansas City in the first round in 2018, and this year marked his first invitation to big league Spring Training.

“The guys here have been incredible, the veteran guys have been a real help,” Singer said. “Coming into this locker room, I can always lean on somebody and, obviously, listen to these guys. That’s something I really want to do, is open my ears, close my mouth and listen to what these guys have to say. There’s a lot of experience in this room, so they really help me.”

The Royals have 39 pitchers in big league camp this year, the most since the start of general manager Dayton Moore’s tenure in 2006.

There’s a competitive battle taking place in Royals camp for the fifth spot in the rotation. With no clear-cut favorite -- and the possibility that the team might utilize an opener -- Singer could be in the conversation with a strong Spring Training.

But Singer also realizes the importance of more than just game results in spring.

“Obviously, performance is one -- just do good. But, I think, learn more than anything. I’ve got a lot of sources in this room and in this organization,” Singer said. “Compete like crazy, do good, obviously, but learn a lot, learn as much as I can.”

Like several other Royals pitchers, Singer was excited to get on the mound, face a different team and pitch in a game for the first time Saturday.

“You think about it all offseason and you want to get out there,” Singer said. “Throwing bullpens and all that, working on stuff, is great, it’s really helpful. But sometimes you just want to get out there and compete.”

Rainout details

With the first road game of the spring washed out, the Royals and Angels will now play a pair of split-squad games on March 6. Originally, the two teams were scheduled to play only one game, at Surprise Stadium, that day.

Now, there will also be a game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Tickets for Saturday’s rainout will be accepted at that contest.

Up next

The Royals host the Indians on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. CT at Surprise Stadium (listen live on Gameday Audio). Right-hander Scott Blewett, who was scheduled to start Saturday, will take the mound for Kansas City. Left-hander Foster Griffin and right-handers Singer, Kyle Zimmer, Jesse Hahn, Jackson Kowar, Glenn Sparkman and Kevin McCarthy are also scheduled to pitch.

Because of the rainout, the Royals will also play a “B” game vs. the Rangers on Sunday morning at the team’s complex. Left-handers Daniel Lynch, Kris Bubic and Richard Lovelady, and right-hander Andres Machado are scheduled to pitch in that contest.

Jake Rill is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Phoenix. Follow him on Twitter @JakeDRill.