Royals to donate 500,000 meals to Harvesters

Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman announced on Tuesday a donation on behalf of Royals investors, players and Royals Charities to Harvesters - The Community Food Network to fund more than 500,000 meals to address food insecurity in greater Kansas City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our investors, our partners and our players share a deep connection to the Kansas City community, which is why the entire Royals family is coming together to do our part,” Sherman said in a statement. “We all wish we were playing baseball and look forward to getting back to the game we love. But the most important thing now is a priority on our community, focusing on its most pressing needs.”

The club is also working with Royals Charities Community Champion Partners Price Chopper and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City to fight hunger as a result of school closures and shelter-at-home orders. The donation will allow Harvesters to provide more than 500,000 meals to individuals and families most at risk, as well as food pantries throughout the metro area.

Royals All-Star Alex Gordon and his family have also contributed to the effort.

“Jamie and I and our kids are staying at home and trying to take this time to help each other as a family,” Gordon said. “But we also want to help our Kansas City area family. We feel very blessed, and we want to make sure our neighbors are taken care of.”