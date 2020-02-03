Royals Spring Training FAQs, dates to know

KANSAS CITY -- The Chiefs have won their first Super Bowl in 50 years. And after Wednesday’s parade through downtown Kansas City, fans here can officially turn their full attention toward another Royals season. Here’s a lowdown of what’s ahead: Pitchers and catchers report date Feb. 11 First pitchers and

And after Wednesday’s parade through downtown Kansas City, fans here can officially turn their full attention toward another Royals season. Here’s a lowdown of what’s ahead:

Pitchers and catchers report date

Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout

Feb. 12

First full-squad workout

Feb. 17

New faces to know

Third baseman Maikel Franco, shortstop Matt Reynolds, right-handers Trevor Rosenthal, Greg Holland, Stephen Woods Jr., Braden Shipley and Chance Adams

Top prospects to know

Right-hander Brady Singer (No. 59 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 rankings), left-hander Daniel Lynch (No. 61) and outfielder Nick Heath.

Where is the facility?

Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes.

If so, when and where?

There are four diamonds northwest of the stadium on campus where fans can watch and get autographs.

First Cactus League game

Feb. 21 vs. the Rangers at Surprise Stadium at 2:05 p.m. CT.

First TV game

Undetermined. The Royals are yet to have a new TV contract with FOX Sports Kansas City, though MLB.com has reported a deal is close and that there will be no interruption of TV broadcasts.

One other notable game

March 7 vs. the Reds at Surprise Stadium at 2:05 p.m. CT. It’s their first chance to see former Royal Mike Moustakas in a Reds uniform.

Last game in Arizona

March 21 vs. the Rangers at Surprise Stadium at 2:05 CT.

Additional exhibitions

After the Royals break camp on March 21, they will travel to Milwaukee to play the Brewers March 23-24 with both games starting at 6:40 p.m. CT.

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

March 26 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago against the White Sox at 1:10 p.m. CT.

