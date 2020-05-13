Howard in tonight's 'Storytime with Phillie Phanatic'

You know it’s a big deal when the Big Piece steps up to the plate – even virtually. On Wednesday, May 13, former Phillies slugger and World Champion Ryan Howard, along with his wife Krystle and daughters Ariana, Alexandria and Amara, will be this week’s celebrity readers during “Storytime with

On Wednesday, May 13, former Phillies slugger and World Champion Ryan Howard, along with his wife Krystle and daughters Ariana, Alexandria and Amara, will be this week’s celebrity readers during “Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic” presented by Nemours Children’s Health, at 7 p.m. on @philliephanatic on Instagram.

The live, virtual event will feature the Howard family reading “The Phillie Phanatic’s Hero” from the Phanatic Book Series, as baseball’s favorite mascot puts his antics on full display simultaneously on a split-screen. Fans of all ages will enjoy this interactive fun read, centered on the Phillie Phanatic’s homework project that requires him to write about his favorite hero.

Like the Phanatic, Ryan and Krystle Howard are huge advocates for reading. Together, they have co-authored a series of “Little Rhino” children’s books. Viewers should be on the lookout for some friendly “reading” competition between the Phanatic and the former MVP with his family.

To be part of “Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic,” fans should follow @philliephanatic on Instagram. Past celebrity readers have featured Phillies Manager Joe Girardi and his wife, Kim, as well as Bryce Harper. Click here to watch past “Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic” videos.