Stanek's dog marks territory during Players League game

Joey Gallo has been cleaning up in the Players League -- the online MLB: The Show tournament featuring a representative from every big league team -- going a perfect 8-0 to start the season.

Marlins pitcher Ryne Stanek had to clean up, literally, while playing on Tuesday. While he was opening up some packs of new digital cards, his dog Goose peed on the floor. As Stanek noted, it wasn't the first time that Goose has done this while he was playing.

I'm not sure what's worse: the dog doing it on the floor during a virtual game -- or doing it on the field in the middle of a real one, as happened during a Northwest Arkansas Naturals game:

Still, you can't get that mad when the pupper is as adorable as this:

And while video games allow players to be anything they want -- from power hitters to heroic plumbers -- Stanek decided to stick with his real-life role for the Players League: The most famous "opener" in the game chose his virtual self to start against the Phillies' Rhys Hoskins:

Unfortunately, Stanek took the loss in this one, too -- with his virtual avatar pitching 1 2/3 IP and giving up a run in the Marlins' 2-0 loss. Stanek and the Marlins are currently last in the NL East with a 2-6 record.

