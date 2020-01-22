Salvy to become U.S. citizen at Royals FanFest

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Royals are excited to announce catcher Salvador Perez will become a U.S. citizen on Friday during Royals FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City. “I am grateful to this country for the many opportunities I have been given; including the

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Royals are excited to announce catcher Salvador Perez will become a U.S. citizen on Friday during Royals FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City.

“I am grateful to this country for the many opportunities I have been given; including the ability to play professional baseball,” said Perez. “I thank God, my mother, my family, the Royals, and all those who have supported me during this process towards becoming a United States citizen.”

“Our entire organization and the community of Kansas City look forward to celebrating this historic and special moment in the life of Salvador Perez,” said Royals Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, Dayton Moore.

Perez, who passed the exam earlier this month, will be joined by Chief U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips on the Main Stage at 4 p.m. to take the oath of allegiance. Following the ceremony, he will take questions from Royals broadcaster and host, Ryan Lefebvre.

Additionally, in support of the Kansas City Chiefs, fans are encouraged to wear red to the event on Friday. The 2020 Royals FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City will mark the seventh year that the Royals are hosting the event at the Kansas City Convention Center. The Club will utilize spacious Bartle Hall, which features a main exhibition hall to give fans plenty of room to view exhibits and enjoy the festivities.

Hours for the 2020 Royals FanFest are listed below.

2020 FANFEST HOURS

Friday

Noon to 2 p.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public

Saturday

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public

Fans may secure Royals FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Online orders are subject to applicable service fees. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Kauffman Stadium Box Office during business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Royals Season Ticket Members should purchase online via the special link they will receive.

Ticket prices for Royals FanFest are as follows:

Friday – Youth $5

Friday – Adult $12

Saturday – Youth $5

Saturday – Adult $12

* Please note that youth prices are for children ages 6-17. Children five and under will be admitted for free.