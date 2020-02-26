Salvy set for Cactus debut behind dish

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Thursday could be a landmark day in Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s rehabilitation from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last March. Perez likely will catch his first game this spring when the Royals play the Brewers in Cactus League play.

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Thursday could be a landmark day in Royals catcher Salvador Perez ’s rehabilitation from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last March.

Perez likely will catch his first game this spring when the Royals play the Brewers in Cactus League play.

It would be the first time Perez has caught a game since Sept. 26, 2018, at Cincinnati. He played in one game last spring as the Royals' designated hitter.

“He probably would have caught [on Wednesday],” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “But he had a dental procedure and he was still pretty sore. But we’re hoping to get him in there tomorrow.”

Perez has appeared in three games this spring as the DH and is 1-for-6.

The Royals will bring Perez along slowly, alternating him between catcher, DH and first base.

Road warrior

Matheny made the trip to Mesa, Ariz., on Wednesday for the team’s split-squad game against the Cubs, an 8-0 loss. It’s rare for managers to make road trips on split-squad games.

“I’ve always done it,” Matheny said. “It’s hard for players to complain [about a road trip] if I’m on the bus.”

Fab Four

For the second time this spring, the Royals’ top four pitching prospects -- Brady Singer, Daniel Lynch, Jackson Kowar and Kris Bubic -- pitched on the same day, this time in Mesa.

The four also pitched on Sunday -- two in a “B” game and two in a Cactus League game. This won’t be a trend, Matheny said.

“It’s just coincidence,” Matheny said. “We had them split up last weekend, but the rainout on Saturday got things messed up a little. This won’t happen again.”

Singer looked sharp in his start against the Cubs. After a 1-2-3 first inning on all groundouts, Singer gave up three singles in the second to load the bases, but he then struck out two and induced a groundout to escape the jam.

Holland, Sparkman, McCarthy sharp

Right-hander Kevin McCarthy, vying for a bullpen spot, walked his first batter but then struck out three straight in the game against the White Sox in Surprise, a 7-6 win.

Right-hander Glenn Sparkman, a starter last year but not a bullpen candidate, pitched two perfect innings, striking out two.

And right-hander Greg Holland threw his second straight 1-2-3 inning this spring, generating two strikeouts on his slider.

“The slider was pretty good,” Holland said. “Threw some good ones and also one hanger. But overall, I felt pretty good."

Starling homers again

Outfielder Bubba Starling, who is out of Minor League options, had two hits against the White Sox, including his second homer this spring. Starling knows he's fighting to make a roster spot.

“I think about it, sure,” Starling said. “But a lot of us are battling for spots. You just play your best.”

Up next

Right-hander Jakob Junis , likely the Royals' No. 3 starter this season, will make his spring debut when the Royals travel to Phoenix to play the Brewers at 2:05 p.m. CT.