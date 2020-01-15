Texas nets Travis from Boston for Springs

The Rangers and Red Sox announced a trade Wednesday that sends first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis to Texas in exchange for left-hander Jeffrey Springs. The Red Sox also designated lefty reliever Bobby Poyner for assignment to make room for Springs on their 40-man roster. Boston DFA’d the 26-year-old Travis on Jan.

The Rangers and Red Sox announced a trade Wednesday that sends first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis to Texas in exchange for left-hander Jeffrey Springs . The Red Sox also designated lefty reliever Bobby Poyner for assignment to make room for Springs on their 40-man roster.

Boston DFA’d the 26-year-old Travis on Jan. 2, and now Texas has assigned him to its Triple-A club in Nashville instead of its 40-man roster. A right-handed hitter, Travis appeared in 59 games with the Red Sox in 2019, batting .215 with six homers. He also hit .275 with seven homers across 68 games with Triple-A Pawtucket. Travis was originally the Red Sox’s second-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft.

The Rangers DFA’d the 27-year-old Springs earlier Wednesday when the club announced the free-agent signings of catcher Robinson Chirinos and third baseman Todd Frazier. He recorded a 6.40 ERA across 25 appearances for Texas in 2019, and missed nearly three months of the season with left biceps tendinitis. Springs owns a career 4.90 ERA across 43 Major League appearances.