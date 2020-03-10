With focus on youth, Kapler takes Giants' reins
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A new era is underway for the Giants, who experienced a significant change in leadership this offseason with the retirement of Bruce Bochy and the arrival of new manager Gabe Kapler.
Player development will be a major focus for the Giants under Kapler, who served as the Dodgers’ farm director before his two seasons managing the Phillies. The Giants spent modestly this offseason -- pitcher
“You'll hear me talk about the development of some of our younger players, but you guys are also going to hear me talk about the development of our veteran players,” Kapler said in February. “If we can get a small uptick from our veteran players, one of the better years they've had in the last couple years, and we get some really consistent development from our young players, the result will be positive. I think we can get excited about those things."
What’s the goal?
The Giants churned through a franchise-record 64 players in 2019, a figure that reflected Zaidi’s relentless search for incremental upgrades on the waiver wire and trade market. No move is too small for Zaidi, whose constant roster tinkering helped unearth such contributors as
The Giants’ farm system enjoyed tremendous gains across the board last year, and the first wave of promising prospects could begin to break into the Majors in 2020. If the Giants struggle to compete in the first half as expected, they could also seek out another infusion of youth by dealing some of their veterans at the July 31 Trade Deadline.
How do they get there?
Many fans are already looking forward to the arrival of Joey Bart, the Giants’ No. 1 prospect and heir apparent to Posey behind the plate at Oracle Park. Bart, 23, endured a couple of setbacks in 2019 after suffering two separate hand fractures, but he slashed .438/.526/.875 in nine Cactus League games before he was reassigned to Minor League camp. Bart likely will open the season at Triple-A Sacramento. Outfielder Heliot Ramos (No. 3 prospect) and right-hander Sean Hjelle (No. 9) shouldn’t be too far behind and could potentially debut in San Francisco this year, as well.
The Giants haven’t been afraid to aggressively promote their top prospects as warranted, and their overhauled 13-person coaching staff features plenty of instructors with player development backgrounds who should help youngsters and veterans alike continue to make strides at the Major League level this year.
What could go wrong?
The Giants were already dealt a blow last week when starting pitcher
There will also be plenty of questions about the offense, which ranked 28th in the Majors with a .694 OPS in 2019. Outside of perhaps infielder
Who might surprise?
