 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

Dogs, books feature in Doolittle's home workout

By Jessica Camerato @jessicacamerato
11 minutes ago

Closer Sean Doolittle made a call to his bullpen on Thursday to help complete an at-home workout. Carrying his pup, Sophia, Doolittle did lunges on a walkway in his yard. She isn’t exactly a teacup dog, either. Take a look.

Closer Sean Doolittle made a call to his bullpen on Thursday to help complete an at-home workout.

Carrying his pup, Sophia, Doolittle did lunges on a walkway in his yard. She isn’t exactly a teacup dog, either. Take a look.

Doolittle didn’t stop there. From four-legged friends to literature, he is getting creative in preparing for his eighth Major League season. Doolittle’s wife, Eireann Dolan, posted this video of him incorporating a stack of books into his legs routine.

Wonder what might be in that collection of titles? When Doolittle isn’t working on baseball, he unwinds by diving into a good book or two -- or in his case, 10.

For more on how the Nationals are staying in shape during the coronavirus pandemic, check out this at-home routine from left fielder Juan Soto.

Jessica Camerato covers the Nationals for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessicacamerato, Facebook and Instagram.

Read more: