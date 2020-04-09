Dogs, books feature in Doolittle's home workout

Closer Sean Doolittle made a call to his bullpen on Thursday to help complete an at-home workout. Carrying his pup, Sophia, Doolittle did lunges on a walkway in his yard. She isn’t exactly a teacup dog, either. Take a look.

Sophia helped me with my home workout today pic.twitter.com/TtJhu5zpXD — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) April 9, 2020

Doolittle didn’t stop there. From four-legged friends to literature, he is getting creative in preparing for his eighth Major League season. Doolittle’s wife, Eireann Dolan, posted this video of him incorporating a stack of books into his legs routine.

That’s not how you use books!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IwQL0GxrbA — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) April 9, 2020

Wonder what might be in that collection of titles? When Doolittle isn’t working on baseball, he unwinds by diving into a good book or two -- or in his case, 10.

For more on how the Nationals are staying in shape during the coronavirus pandemic, check out this at-home routine from left fielder Juan Soto .