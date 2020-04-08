Rays prospect Shane Baz is becoming Bob Ross

Ranked as the 90th-best prospect in the Majors, the right hand of Rays pitcher Shane Baz is usually known for its triple-digit fastball. But these days, Baz is staying inside and painting the corners with happy, little clouds. The pitcher showed off his recent work on Instagram, featuring those classic

Ranked as the 90th-best prospect in the Majors, the right hand of Rays pitcher Shane Baz is usually known for its triple-digit fastball. But these days, Baz is staying inside and painting the corners with happy, little clouds. The pitcher showed off his recent work on Instagram, featuring those classic Bob Ross-style trees, a serene lake and a golden sunset.

Sure, that sky looks a little "Lord of the Rings"-inspired, and the lake appears to be filled with blood, but hey, that's just Baz's artistic vision.

And who knows -- when baseball returns, maybe Baz will have cut his long golden locks and opt for a look more like this:

Michael Clair writes for MLB.com. He spends a lot of time thinking about walk-up music and believes stirrup socks are an integral part of every formal outfit.