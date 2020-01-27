Crew adds Shelby Miller on Minors deal

The Brewers signed right-hander Shelby Miller to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training, the club announced on Monday. Miller, a former first-round Draft pick in 2009, posted an 8.59 ERA in 44 innings over 19 appearances (eight starts) for the Rangers in 2019. He

Miller, a former first-round Draft pick in 2009, posted an 8.59 ERA in 44 innings over 19 appearances (eight starts) for the Rangers in 2019. He is 38-56 with a 4.11 ERA in 150 games (132 starts) in his eight-year MLB career with the D-backs, Cardinals, Rangers and Braves.

Milwaukee has been active in transforming its pitching staff this offseason. The Crew signed free-agent starters Brett Anderson and Josh Lindblom, acquired left-hander Eric Lauer in a trade that sent righty Zach Davies to the Padres, dealt right-hander Chase Anderson to the Blue Jays in exchange for Minor League first baseman Chad Spanberger and saw righty Jordan Lyles depart via free agency. Brandon Woodruff and Adrian Houser are the Brewers’ only primary starters from 2019 remaining on the roster, with Freddy Peralta and Brent Suter also returning to the team’s mix.