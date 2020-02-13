Sights and sounds as Spring Training begins

Pitchers and catchers have started to report to Spring Training, while full-squad workouts will begin next week. With spring baseball in full swing, MLB.com is here to help you keep track of all the sights and sounds from Arizona and Florida, from the glove pops and bat cracks to superstars

With spring baseball in full swing, MLB.com is here to help you keep track of all the sights and sounds from Arizona and Florida, from the glove pops and bat cracks to superstars making their debuts in new uniforms.

Kenta Maeda is prepping for his first Grapefruit League experience after being acquired by the Twins. Maeda, who spent his first four big league seasons with the Dodgers, is eager to get started with the reigning American League Central champions.

Félix Hernández is also getting ready for his first Florida spring. The 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner signed a Minor League deal with the Braves this offseason after spending his first 15 years with the Mariners.

Speaking of the Braves, 22-year-old right-hander Mike Soroka discussed his expectations for 2020 after earning an All-Star selection and finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year Award voting last season. His new batterymate, Travis d'Arnaud , also shared his thoughts on joining the reigning NL East champions.

Sticking in the NL East, Phillies general manager Matt Klentak addressed his expectations for a club that enters 2020 with new manager Joe Girardi at the helm, as well as newcomers Zack Wheeler and Didi Gregorius .

A key part of the Phillies' success in 2020 could be '15 NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta , who said he is "100 percent healthy" after pitching through injuries for much of his first two years with the club.

Twins skipper Rocco Baldelli led the club to 101 wins and an AL Central title in his managerial debut -- but he's ready for more in 2020.