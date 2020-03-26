 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

Gray HRs off son Gunnar, who isn't having it

Big league players homering off their kids is becoming a trend
By Manny Randhawa @MannyOnMLB
7:16 PM EDT

We saw the Braves' Freddie Freeman do it just a few days ago, and now Reds pitcher Sonny Gray has followed Freeman's lead: On what would have been Opening Day of the 2020 season Thursday, the Reds posted a video of the right-hander smashing an offering from his young son,

We saw the Braves' Freddie Freeman do it just a few days ago, and now Reds pitcher Sonny Gray has followed Freeman's lead: On what would have been Opening Day of the 2020 season Thursday, the Reds posted a video of the right-hander smashing an offering from his young son, Gunnar, high and deep and out of sight, much to the lad's chagrin.

Gunnar ran after his dad in protest as Sonny rounded first base, even making an effort to throw his glove at him for good measure. And then Sonny uttered the classic line originally spoken by Hamilton Porter in "The Sandlot," just as Gunnar fell to the ground trying to bring him down -- "Low and outside, just the way I like it."

If you're anyone but poor Gunnar, what a highly entertaining 19 seconds in the Gray family's backyard.

We might just have a trend on our hands. Who's next?

Manny Randhawa is a reporter for MLB.com based in Denver. Follow him on Twitter at @MannyOnMLB.

Read more: