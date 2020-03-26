Gray HRs off son Gunnar, who isn't having it

We saw the Braves' Freddie Freeman do it just a few days ago, and now Reds pitcher Sonny Gray has followed Freeman's lead: On what would have been Opening Day of the 2020 season Thursday, the Reds posted a video of the right-hander smashing an offering from his young son,

Gunnar ran after his dad in protest as Sonny rounded first base, even making an effort to throw his glove at him for good measure. And then Sonny uttered the classic line originally spoken by Hamilton Porter in "The Sandlot," just as Gunnar fell to the ground trying to bring him down -- "Low and outside, just the way I like it."

If you're anyone but poor Gunnar, what a highly entertaining 19 seconds in the Gray family's backyard.

We might just have a trend on our hands. Who's next?