Relive Blue Jays classics on Sportsnet

TORONTO -- The coming days won’t bring the Montreal series and Opening Day that Blue Jays fans had hoped for, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be completely without baseball.

This week, Sportsnet will be airing a selection of classic Blue Jays games, mixing new and old to fill the baseball void.

Here’s a look at what will be available for fans:

Sunday, March 22, 3:30 p.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s MLB debut

The hype train finally pulled into Rogers Centre on April 26, and out hopped Vlad Jr., wearing his father’s Expos jersey. Guerrero received a roar the second he took the field and even earned a cheer for picking up a foul ball at one point before the standing ovation that accompanied his first MLB plate appearance.

Guerrero’s big moment came in the bottom of the eighth, when he took a 2-2 pitch and slapped it down the right-field line for a double. He was removed for pinch-runner Alen Hanson -- remember that name for a Blue Jays trivia question 10 years from now -- before Brandon Drury ended the game with a walk-off home run.

Monday, March 23, 8 p.m. ET

1992 ALCS, Game 4

Roberto Alomar’s home run in Game 4 of the 1992 American League Championship Series lives on as one of the biggest moments in Blue Jays history. The Hall of Fame second baseman’s two-run shot off Dennis Eckersley tied the game, 6-6, in the top of the ninth and capped a comeback from a 6-1 deficit before the Blue Jays won it in the 11th.

This was a great ballgame beyond the home run it’s remembered for, though. Alomar went 4-for-5 and so did John Olerud, who launched a home run of his own. After a short outing from starter Jack Morris, a combination of Todd Stottlemyre, Mike Timlin, Duane Ward and Tom Henke combined to throw 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball to keep the Blue Jays in the game.

Tuesday, March 24, 8 p.m. ET

1992 ALCS, Game 6

After the A’s pulled within a game, 3-2, in the 1992 ALCS, the Blue Jays stamped their ticket to their first ever World Series in Game 6.

Joe Carter got the offense started with a home run in the first inning, but starter Juan Guzman didn’t need much help. The right-hander held the A’s to one run over seven innings, striking out eight, before handing off to Toronto's back-end duo of Ward and Henke to slam the door.

Thursday, March 26, 10 p.m. ET

1992 World Series, Game 1

Here’s one for the pitching fans. The Blue Jays took a loss in their first World Series game with Morris back on the mound in 1992, but nobody was beating Hall of Fame left-hander Tom Glavine that day.

Glavine, who had won the National League Cy Young Award in 1991 and would finish runner-up to eventual teammate Greg Maddux in '92, pitched a complete-game gem against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four hits without a walk while striking out six. Carter got to him for a solo home run in the fourth inning. This one set the stage for a great six-game series.

Keegan Matheson is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter @KeeganMatheson.