Kasten, Friedman discuss LA's plans amid virus

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers co-presidents Stan Kasten and Andrew Friedman held a question and answer session via the club’s Youtube channel on Monday, with team broadcasters Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser moderating.

Kasten, team president and chief executive officer, offered an optimistic tone amid the delayed start to the regular season.

“I think we all kind of see a light at the end of the tunnel, in terms of the virus and the risks,” said Kasten. “I don’t know how long that will be, but people in the health community see a path to get there. As soon as it is safe, we will play. I don’t know when, but there is a time when we can get past this peak danger of this virus and be able to go back to the ballpark.

Kasten said most questions still can’t be answered, but he also echoed the social distancing advice from national health organizations -- with a baseball spin.

“Everyone who watches this needs to know that the more we social distance now, the quicker we will play games,” Kasten said. “We can all pitch in together to get our games back sooner.”

Beyond that, Kasten would not speculate on a timeline for the return of games.

Friedman, the club's president of baseball operations, said players have been given remote workout plans, calling it a “deload period” after nearly a complete Spring Training.

“As things start to crystalize, we’ll put that in motion,” he said. “It’s our starting pitchers where it’s more challenging. It is an unknown as to when we’re going to start, so it’s hard to work backwards. So you don’t want to be too aggressive or too passive. [We’re] trying to strike that right chord, and as we’re learning more, we will get our starters back to getting off the mound and things like that. That’s where most of our attention will be spent. We’re extremely optimistic that there are some great things ahead.”

Kasten also said the center-field plaza renovation continues at Dodger Stadium, though at a diminished pace because of social distancing advisories. There will be new food offerings, historic displays, batting cages and pitching machines.

“It’s going to make the stadium that all of us loved -- the stadium I’ve always maintained is the most beautiful stadium ever built to watch the game of baseball -- it’s going to still be that, only better for a true 21st century experience,” said Kasten.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.