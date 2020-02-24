A's Piscotty held out with rib issue

MESA, Ariz. -- Stephen Piscotty will be a little late joining the rest of the A’s regulars in Cactus League play. The A’s have held Piscotty out of game action due to an issue on his rib cage that sprung up earlier in camp. The right fielder has been taking

The A’s have held Piscotty out of game action due to an issue on his rib cage that sprung up earlier in camp. The right fielder has been taking part in batting practice and other pregame activities, but A’s manager Bob Melvin is uncertain of a target date for his first appearance in a game this spring.

“He’s still trying to get through it,” Melvin said of Piscotty before Monday’s game against the Brewers. “The last thing you want to do is reinjure something in your rib cage. He’s had good days and other days where he’s sore. Sometimes it’s difficult to differentiate between the soreness in there and what is pain. Whether it’s a couple more days or whatever, we’ll see.”

Piscotty and Khris Davis, who is dealing with a left calf injury, are the only two expected Opening Day regulars who have yet to play in a game, though Davis is likely to appear in Tuesday’s road game against the Padres.

After his 2019 campaign finished with a .249/.309/.412 slash line to go with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs as ankle and knee injuries limited him to 93 games, Piscotty is hoping to get back to the offensive production the A's saw from him two seasons ago. He set career highs in both home runs (27) and RBIs (88) with the A’s in 2018.

Piscotty’s absence allows the A’s to get a better look at some of the talented outfielders in their Minor League system. Luis Barrera got the start in right for Sunday’s game against the Giants and went 3-for-4. Skye Bolt was in the starting lineup at the position on Monday.