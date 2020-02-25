Like aces? Here are the Nationals' spring plans
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A broader picture of the Nationals’ arms is expected to take shape this week.
“He has a routine; we’ll try to keep him on it,” manager Dave Martinez said. “Today he’ll do a side, and that will give him his two days in between.”
3️⃣7️⃣
Strasburg was joined on the bullpen mound by
“He says he wants to let it eat,” Martinez said. “That means let it rip.”
Strasburg (Friday) and Harris (Thursday) are scheduled to make their Spring Training debuts this week. #Nationals
The Nationals are aiming for starter
The team is being conscious of the pitchers’ workloads last postseason, and it's having some make their debuts later in spring because of that. While
Zimmerman sighting soon?
It's almost
“We’re hoping by the weekend,” Martinez said. “He’s doing good.”
Zimmerman reported to camp a day early for position players. He is entering his 16th Major League season -- all with the Nationals.
Castillo progressing
“He’s a lot better,” Martinez said. “He threw a little bit of long toss. I think in a day or two, we’ll get him to start throwing.”
The Nationals could utilize Castillo in the designated hitter role when he is cleared to play. He hit 12 home runs in 72 games for the White Sox last season.
Up next
After a pair of 20-minute bus rides to nearby Jupiter for games against the Marlins and Cardinals, the Nationals will embark on their first lengthy road trip of the spring. On Wednesday, the team will travel to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. to take on the Yankees at 1:05 p.m. ET. Joe Ross will get his first start of Spring Training.
