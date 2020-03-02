Yankees reach out to Mets about Matz (report)

With injuries taking an early toll on the Yankees' rotation, the team has reached out to the Mets to inquire about left-hander Steven Matz's availability, according to a report from the New York Post. However, there is skepticism that the discussions will gain momentum at this point in the baseball

With injuries taking an early toll on the Yankees' rotation, the team has reached out to the Mets to inquire about left-hander Steven Matz 's availability, according to a report from the New York Post. However, there is skepticism that the discussions will gain momentum at this point in the baseball calendar, per the report.

Matz, a New York native, is competing with free-agent addition Michael Wacha for the final spot in the Mets' rotation. The 28-year-old Matz owns a lifetime 4.05 ERA over five big league seasons and can become a free agent after the 2021 campaign.

When the Yankees signed Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract in December, the club appeared to have one of the stronger starting staffs in the Majors, with Cole followed by Luis Severino, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ, with Jordan Montgomery, Clarke Schmidt (MLB's No. 88 prospect) and Deivi Garcia (MLB's No. 92 prospect) serving as depth.

However, Paxton underwent back surgery in early February and is expected to be sidelined into May, and Severino's season is over following Tommy John surgery last week. Domingo Germán (18-4 record, 4.03 ERA in 2019), meanwhile, will be out until June as he finishes serving a suspension.

Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @HarriganMLB.