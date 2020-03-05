Notes: Roark ready to go; Vlad Jr. rakes

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Tanner Roark’s delayed debut went as planned in the Blue Jays’ 5-3 loss to the Phillies on Thursday afternoon at Spectrum Field, and he’s back on track to do what he does best: eat reliable innings. Roark got a late start this spring after leaving camp to

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Tanner Roark ’s delayed debut went as planned in the Blue Jays’ 5-3 loss to the Phillies on Thursday afternoon at Spectrum Field, and he’s back on track to do what he does best: eat reliable innings.

Roark got a late start this spring after leaving camp to attend a funeral, then dealing with a bad flu in the week that followed. But the 33-year-old known as one of the game’s most durable right-handers is feeling just fine now.

“This old body can handle some pitches,” Roark joked after his two-inning outing.

He’d typically be further along in his progression at this point in the spring, but Roark has zero doubt that he’ll be fully ready for Opening Day.

That predictability is just what the Blue Jays need after using 21 starters, including openers and bullpen games, in 2019. Roark won’t light up the radar gun -- he topped out around 90 mph on Thursday -- but when you look at the end of the season, don’t be surprised to see 175-plus innings next to his name. He knows what his calling card is.

“I want to use what I have, and be great at what I’m good at,” Roark said.

Roark finds himself in a new situation in Toronto. With seven years and just over 1,100 Major League innings under his belt, he’s the veteran.

He isn’t alone, of course. Hyun-Jin Ryu, Matt Shoemaker and Chase Anderson all will provide leadership on the Toronto pitching staff, but Roark is particularly open to the responsibilities that come with the territory. As he bounced between questions, riffing with reporters in the clubhouse, it was clear that he wouldn’t have any problem fielding them from teammates, either.

“If they have questions, I’m totally open to that because I want them to get better, and to help them get better,” Roark said. “I’ll just speak the truth to them and not try to blow smoke.”

Espinal creating opportunities

One name to tuck in your back pocket for later this season is Santiago Espinal , the utility man who’s expected to open the season at Triple-A Buffalo. Espinal, who came to Toronto from Boston in 2018 in return for Steve Pearce, has gone 4-for-11 so far with two doubles, a home run and a pair of walks. He’s got plenty of potential paths to the big leagues given his versatility, and he has impressed his manager with his line-drive approach at the plate.

“Nice contact hitter. He puts the ball in play and has good at-bats,” Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo said.

“So far, everything I’ve seen, he’s played very well.”

Extras

• First baseman Travis Shaw entered play on Thursday just 1-for-14 over his first six spring games, including seven strikeouts, but he drove in the first run of the game with a single in the first inning. The possibility of Shaw rediscovering his 2017-18 form is one of the biggest variables in this lineup.

• Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his second home run of the spring, a solo rocket to left field in the sixth. Homers are great, of course, but any sign of Guerrero lifting the ball is even better news for the Blue Jays after a 2019 season where launch angle was an issue.

• Shun Yamaguchi struggled in relief of Roark, allowing three home runs over his 2 1/3 innings. At this point, the right-hander clearly has fallen behind Trent Thornton in the battle for the No. 5 spot in the Blue Jays’ rotation. Yamaguchi could fill a variety of roles in the Toronto bullpen.

Pitching probables

Friday vs. Pirates: Chase Anderson, Ken Giles, Jake Petricka, Anthony Bass, T.J. Zeuch, Marc Rzepczynski, Sean Reid-Foley

Saturday at Red Sox: Trent Thornton, Nate Pearson, Julian Merryweather, Brian Moran, Kirby Snead, Ryan Dull

Sunday vs. Phillies: Matt Shoemaker, A.J. Cole, Thomas Pannone, Justin Miller, Jordan Romano, Wilmer Font, Jacob Waguespack

Up next

Anderson had a tough outing in his previous Grapefruit League start on Sunday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on three walks and three hits while recording just two outs. That was an outlier for Anderson, who's expected to eat some major innings in the middle of the Blue Jays' rotation this season. After working through some adjustments in that start, Anderson is looking to find a groove with his catcher and attack the zone when he faces Pittsburgh again on Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET, this time at TD Ballpark in Dunedin.