Roark, Blue Jays finalize 2-year deal

The Blue Jays have signed Tanner Roark to a two-year deal worth $24 million, the team announced on Wednesday. Roark had been a target for the Blue Jays throughout the free-agent process because of his durability and reliability, something the club covets after a season that saw them roll out

Roark had been a target for the Blue Jays throughout the free-agent process because of his durability and reliability, something the club covets after a season that saw them roll out 21 starters, including plenty of young rookies and openers. Roark, 33, has made 30 or more starts in each of the past four seasons, posting a 3.99 ERA over that span.

"It's not that we went into this free-agent season, or this offseason, thinking that we have to get guys who have only been durable, but that is a very important piece to the equation in almost every starting pitching category," general manager Ross Atkins said at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

After spending the first six years of his career with the Nationals, Roark was traded to the Reds prior to the 2019 season. He made 21 starts for Cincinnati and was later dealt to the A's at the July Trade Deadline. He has made three career playoff appearances, all for the Nationals.

Roark’s signing represents an official first step for the Blue Jays, who also have an agreement in place with Japanese right-hander Shun Yamaguchi, a source told MLB.com on Tuesday. More holes could be addressed ahead of Spring Training, though the group of young starters, including No. 1 prospect Nate Pearson (No. 10 prospect in MLB), could be part of the solution.

Roark joins a Blue Jays rotation with Chase Anderson, who was acquired via trade earlier this offseason from the Brewers. Veteran Matt Shoemaker has an inside track on a rotation spot and Trent Thornton earned the same with a full 2019 in the Blue Jays' rotation, but plenty of opportunity remains for their internal options and external candidates.

"We're thinking about adding to our pitching, adding to our depth. We'll continue to do that," Atkins said. "There seems to be opportunity at different areas of the market. There's trade opportunities, there's free-agent opportunities."

Keegan Matheson is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter @KeeganMatheson.