Rangers release full Winter Caravan schedule

Hot Stove events at Texas Live!, caravan stops at local Comerica banks and Whataburger locations, and events at Minor League affiliates are all part of the Rangers' schedule this month.

The Rangers plan to make four free autograph appearances at local Comerica Bank locations. This will be Comerica Bank’s first year as the Texas Rangers Winter Caravan presenting sponsor.

The caravan will also host Rangers Hot Stove events at Texas Live! in Arlington every Thursday night this month. Those events will include live broadcasts of the Rangers Hot Stove radio show on 105.3 The Fan as well as autograph sessions with players.

The complete schedule of public stops for the 2020 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan presented by Comerica Bank is listed below. All appearances are open to the public and free of charge. The schedule of participants is subject to change and the number of autographs to be signed may be limited depending on location.

Thursday, Jan. 9, 7-8:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers Hot Stove at Texas Live!, 1650 East Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76011

Scheduled to appear: Joey Gallo, Eric Nadel (105.3 The Fan live broadcast, 7-11 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 10, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Winter Caravan Comerica Bank Kickoff Event

Comerica Bank Tower, 1717 Main St., Dallas, TX 75201

Scheduled to appear: Willie Calhoun, Shin-Soo Choo, Don Wakamatsu

Friday, Jan. 10, 4-5 p.m.

Whataburger, 2725 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Scheduled to appear: Jose Trevino, Luis Ortiz

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Whataburger, 3141 Danville Drive, Abilene, TX 79605

Scheduled to appear: Jesse Chavez, Nick Goody, Eric Nadel

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Whataburger, 1739 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler, TX 75701

Scheduled to appear: Jesse Chavez, Nick Goody

Thursday, Jan.16, 7-8:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers Hot Stove at Texas Live!, 1650 East Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76011

Scheduled to appear: Jesse Chavez (105.3 The Fan live broadcast, 7-11 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 17, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Comerica Bank, 8850 Boedeker St., Dallas, TX 75225

Scheduled to appear: Elvis Andrus, Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6-7:30 p.m.

Appearance hosted by 105.3 The Fan, 4131 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75204

Scheduled to appear: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Solak

Thursday, Jan. 23, 7-8:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers Hot Stove at Texas Live!, 1650 East Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76011

Scheduled to appear: Chris Woodward (105.3 The Fan live broadcast, 7-11 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 24, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Comerica Bank, 421 W. 3rd St., Suite 101, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Scheduled to appear: Nick Solak, C.J. Nitkowski, others TBA

Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live!, with events also at Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park in Arlington

Scheduled to appear: Autograph schedule to be announced

Thursday, Jan. 30, 7-8:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers Hot Stove at Texas Live!, 1650 East Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76011

Scheduled to appear: Willie Calhoun (105.3 The Fan live broadcast, 7-11 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 31, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Comerica Bank, 707 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington, TX 76011

Scheduled to appear: TBA

Other public autograph appearances will include:

Saturday, Jan. 18, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Rangers players will join the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders at Dr Pepper Ballpark (Free public autograph session from noon-1 p.m.)

Scheduled to appear: Elvis Andrus, Willie Calhoun, Taylor Hearn, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jose Trevino, Luis Ortiz

In addition to Frisco, the Rangers will be making caravan stops at several other Minor League affiliates: the Hickory Crawdads and Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday, Jan. 9, and the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.