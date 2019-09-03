Here's your All-Trade-Rumor Team

The free-agent market has seen plenty of movement already this winter, with the majority of the top free agents landing new deals prior to the holidays. The trade market? That hasn’t been nearly as active as some had expected. Corey Kluber is the most notable player involved in a deal

The trade market? That hasn’t been nearly as active as some had expected. Corey Kluber is the most notable player involved in a deal this offseason, though Mookie Betts, Kris Bryant and Francisco Lindor all remain with their clubs. As free agents continue to come off the board, general managers around the league will surely turn to the trade market in an effort to fill their respective needs.

For the third consecutive year, MLB.com has put together an “All-Trade-Rumor Team,” one position at a time, looking at the key players whose names continue to be bandied about on the Hot Stove rumor mill and, eventually, into next summer. Ages listed are as of Opening Day 2020.

C: Willson Contreras , CHC, age 27

There has been plenty of talk that the Cubs are looking to shake things up this offseason, meaning virtually anybody on Chicago’s roster could become a trade target. Bryant is the most high-profile player who could be moved, but until his service-time grievance is settled -- which could determine if he’s a free agent next winter as opposed to two winters from now -- he’s not going anywhere. That leaves Contreras as a prime trade chip for the Cubs’ front office, because the 27-year-old catcher is under club control through the 2022 season.

Buzz factor: High. The Cubs seem intent on moving at least one of their top players at some point. If nothing happens before the season, the trade winds will be whipping around Wrigley Field throughout the summer.

1B: Dominic Smith , NYM, age 24

The emergence of Pete Alonso has rendered Smith as a man without a position despite a solid .282/.355/.525 slash line, 11 home runs and 25 RBIs in 177 at-bats last season. Smith started 27 games in the outfield for New York in 2019, but he profiles as a better first baseman, so the Mets could shop him to teams looking for help at that position.

Buzz factor: Medium. Smith is still just 24 years old and showed last season that he can produce against big league pitching. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen could choose to use that area of depth to add a bullpen piece or a prospect to bolster the farm system, but the new 26-man rosters for 2020 give the Mets a bit more flexibility with Smith.

2B: Whit Merrifield , KC, age 31

Royals GM Dayton Moore has let it be known he has no intention of trading Merrifield, but that won’t necessarily stop other teams from calling to make their best pitch. Merrifield has led the AL in hits in each of the past two seasons, missing only four games during that stretch. He can play practically anywhere on the field, and he's on a team-friendly deal (he’s owed $15.25 million through 2022 and has a $10.5 million club option for 2023), making him attractive to nearly every team.

Buzz factor: Low. If we take Moore at his word, Merrifield won’t be going anywhere. But things can change in an instant, so teams will continue to take their shots at prying Merrifield away from the Royals.

SS: Francisco Lindor , CLE, age 26

Lindor has been one of the most buzz-worthy names on the trade market this offseason, though it’s unclear whether he’ll actually get moved prior to the 2020 campaign. The All-Star shortstop has two years of club control, so the Indians -- who are highly unlikely to re-sign Lindor to a long-term deal -- can hang on to him and trade him next summer or even after the season.

Buzz factor: High. When a player of this caliber is potentially available, it’s going to get a lot of attention. Cleveland will need to be overwhelmed to move him this offseason, but it very well might happen.

3B: Nolan Arenado , COL, age 28

Bryant seemed like a virtual lock for this space only a couple weeks ago, and while the Cubs’ superstar will still be a focal point of potential trade buzz, Arenado -- a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner who signed an eight-year, $260 million extension last spring -- would have more impact if he was to be traded. Since 2015, Arenado has averaged 40 home runs, 124 RBIs with a superb .300/.362/.575 slash line, so there would surely be no shortage of interest. Arenado’s no-trade clause and his ability to opt out after the 2021 season could complicate things, however.

Buzz factor: Medium. Some are skeptical that the Rockies will really move the face of their franchise, but given the club’s 71-win season in 2019 and its lack of financial flexibility, it feels more realistic every day.

OF: Mookie Betts , BOS, age 27

Boston’s goal of reducing its payroll beneath the Competitive Balance Tax threshold sparked speculation that the 2018 American League MVP could be dealt, given that he could earn between $25 and $30 million via arbitration this offseason, according to MLB Trade Rumors. But with only one year of club control before he reaches free agency -- and with it, a contract expected to top the $300 million mark -- Betts appears to be staying put. For now, anyway.

Buzz factor: Low to medium. Betts seems likely to open the season with the Red Sox, but if Boston finds itself out of the playoff race -- or even on the cusp of it -- this summer, Betts could become the biggest name moved by the Trade Deadline.

OF: Starling Marte , PIT, age 31

The Pirates appear to be in rebuilding mode under new GM Ben Cherington, making Marte -- who will earn $11.5 million this season and has a $12.5 million club option for 2021 -- a prime candidate to be dealt. Marte posted a career-high .845 OPS in 2019, falling two home runs shy of a 25-25 season.

Buzz factor: High. Pittsburgh won just 69 games last season, prompting the club to makes changes in both the front office and dugout. Marte is the Pirates’ best trade chip, so it would be surprising to see him in a Pittsburgh uniform this spring.

OF: Trey Mancini , BAL, age 28

Baltimore has already traded Jonathan Villar and Dylan Bundy this offseason as GM Mike Elias continues to tear down the roster and rebuild it from the ground up. Mancini had a great season (.899 OPS, 35 home runs) in 2019, and he has three years of club control as he’s arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter.

Buzz factor: Low to medium. Mancini won’t become a free agent for three more years, so there’s no urgency for the Orioles to trade him now. But if Elias hopes to bring back legitimate prospects, Mancini represents his best chance to make that happen.

DH: Khris Davis , OAK, age 32

From 2016-18, Davis was a one-man wrecking crew for Oakland, averaging 44 home runs and 112 RBIs with an .857 OPS. The 2019 season was a different story: Davis hit 23 home runs with a .679 OPS. But now he’s entering the first year of the two-year, $33.5 million extension he signed last April.

Buzz factor: Low. The Athletics finished last season with a nine-figure payroll for only the second time in their history. If the Angels and Rangers improve and the AL West proves to be tougher this season, could Oakland try to shed some salary by moving Davis’ contract?

SP: Robbie Ray , ARI, age 28

The signing of Madison Bumgarner in Arizona has some buzzing that the D-backs could make a run at the postseason in 2020. It also caused many to speculate that Ray -- who was on the trade block last summer and is a free agent next winter -- might be dealt between now and July.

Buzz factor: Medium. GM Mike Hazen could take a wait-and-see approach, knowing that contenders will always pay for pitching in July. Ray is headed for free agency, so if the D-backs find themselves out of the race this summer, the lefty will be a popular target.

RP: Ken Giles , TOR, age 29

Toronto has made moves (Chase Anderson, Tanner Roark, Shun Yamaguchi) to bolster its starting rotation, hoping to compete in the difficult AL East. The young core of position players led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette has breathed new life into the Blue Jays, but they still might be a year or two away. Giles -- a free agent after the 2020 season -- represents Toronto’s best trade chip.

Buzz factor: Medium. Giles would likely have been dealt last summer had he not been bothered by an elbow issue, so GM Ross Atkins will probably field calls into the summer from his bullpen-needy counterparts looking to add a proven late-inning reliever.