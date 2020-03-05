This backyard ballpark is a modern field of dreams

You know how dads are. They always have these quirky little projects they're working on and rarely finishing. That bookshelf for the bedroom that's been under construction for three years. The bench for the porch that is only half finished and already rotting out in the yard. No one seems

You know how dads are. They always have these quirky little projects they're working on and rarely finishing. That bookshelf for the bedroom that's been under construction for three years. The bench for the porch that is only half finished and already rotting out in the yard. No one seems to really care that these projects are never actually completed. It often seems that the process is the entire point.

But, what if I told you that it didn't have to be that way? What if a home DIY project could be both a labor of love and also something really cool?

It may sound impossible, but it has been done. Just check out this backyard baseball field built by Eric Edwards Jr's father in their backyard -- complete with dugouts and real baseball dirt! You'll never look at that wobbly, unfinished end table in your basement quite the same way again.

My dad built this baseball field in his backyard a few years ago! @MLB @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/yzEryfPyUL — Eric Edwards Jr (@Ejunior22) March 5, 2020

Apparently, the diamond was constructed at one-third the actual size, so those are 30-foot basepaths. The outfield is clearly a tad shallower than that, but you have to work within the space you're given. After all, spatial constraints are what gave Fenway the Green Monster.

Hopefully, this field plays host to many a spirited game of backyard baseball each and every weekend and holiday. In the meantime, I'm going to go back to taking way too long to hang and level a picture on my living room wall.