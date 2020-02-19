This college player's evolving look is a journey

For many teenagers and young adults, college marks their first extended stay away from home. Thus, it's a time to meet new people, try new things and figure out who you really are. It may not always be pretty along the way, but hopefully in the end, a fully formed

For many teenagers and young adults, college marks their first extended stay away from home. Thus, it's a time to meet new people, try new things and figure out who you really are. It may not always be pretty along the way, but hopefully in the end, a fully formed adult human being emerges from the experience.

When outfielder Justin Meekins arrived on the campus of Salisbury University as a freshman, he likely knew he wanted to play baseball and had a great head of hair. That's not a bad starting point as far as those sorts of things go -- a solid template upon which to build.

And you can bet Meekins has changed from that wide-eyed freshman who arrived on campus nearly four years ago. All the proof you need is in the progression of his hair, beard and glasses in the Salisbury University baseball team roster photos:

this is Salisbury OF Justin Meekins, one of the best hitters in D-III baseball



the progression of his roster photos from freshman year to now is like the galaxy brain meme but for facial hair and glasses pic.twitter.com/eupXERtsHc — The Podcast About D3 Baseball (@D3BaseballPod) February 19, 2020

After arriving as a fairly generic and self-assured athlete bro, Meekins definitely went through a two-year hipster phase, which -- as anyone who has been to college can confirm -- checks out. Finally, as he enters his senior season and nears graduation, he's adopted a more dignified persona, clearly indicated by the monocle.

Two things have remained constant: long hair and baseball. But, outside of those, Meekins' photos tell a story of change. That's great. That's exactly what college and the early years of adulthood are for. We're just lucky and thankful that we've been allowed to come along for his journey.