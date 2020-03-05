Young talent prominent as Tigers eye progress

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The last time the Tigers lost as many games as the 114 they suffered last year, they responded with a free-agent spending splurge and rebounded with a 29-game improvement in 2004. Sixteen years later, Detroit’s attempt at a turnaround is largely about the prospects.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The last time the Tigers lost as many games as the 114 they suffered last year, they responded with a free-agent spending splurge and rebounded with a 29-game improvement in 2004. Sixteen years later, Detroit’s attempt at a turnaround is largely about the prospects.

Yes, C.J. Cron , Jonathan Schoop and Austin Romine were all signed off the free-agent market to one-year contracts to stabilize an offense that was unsustainably thin by the stretch run. But the Tigers' hopes at a long-term turnaround rest on the strength of the young arms on the way, from former first-round picks Casey Mize , Matt Manning and Alex Faedo to up-and-coming lefty Tarik Skubal .

Some of them could make their Major League debuts this season. All of them are in Major League camp, where they’re making an impression on Tigers veterans.

“You really have to temper yourself,” lefty ace Matthew Boyd said. “All those guys are truly impressive.”

What’s the goal?

The Tigers need to show tangible improvement in their record after piling up 310 losses over the past three years and testing the patience of a loyal fan base. More importantly, they need to show that the rebuilding effort embarked on in 2017 is producing enough young talent to lead to better times ahead, whether from their plethora of pitching prospects or the position players stockpiled in the upper levels.

How do they get there?

Of Detroit’s three pitching prospects who cracked MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list this spring, Mize -- the top overall pick of the 2018 Draft -- is arguably the closest based on polish. Manning and Faedo are closest based on time, having spent the last season-plus at Double-A Erie. Skubal, a hard-throwing lefty, might have the best stuff on the bench. All four could open the season at Triple-A Toledo, an hour or so drive from Comerica Park. From there, a solid start could make them injury replacements or midseason callups.

For the rebuild to work, the Tigers also need an impact hitter or two to make the jump. Third baseman Isaac Paredes is a strong candidate, having shown surprising plate discipline for a power hitter who just turned 21. He, too, will open in Toledo, where athletic outfielder Daz Cameron will be hoping for a rebound season to vault him back into Detroit’s plans and shortstop Willi Castro will try to earn another shot.

What could go wrong?

Plenty, as last season showed. Injuries could leave the offense thin in the middle again. Mize was shut down for the stretch run last summer to reset after right arm soreness and a string of inconsistent results. Besides Paredes, young hitters in the Tigers' system have shown struggles with plate discipline. Then there’s Miguel Cabrera, whose chronic right knee issues sapped power from his swing at age 36. He embarked on a new diet and training regimen last offseason.

Who might surprise?

Skubal could move quickly if he picks up where he left off from last summer and this Spring Training. Former first-round pick Derek Hill is already an elite defensive center fielder who could reach Detroit if he shows long-awaited progress offensively.

Jason Beck has covered the Tigers for MLB.com since 2002. Read Beck's Blog and follow him on Twitter @beckjason.