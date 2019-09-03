Tigers' options dwindling at first base

DETROIT -- The Tigers moved quickly to sign a catcher after missing out on Alex Avila, moving off their stance of patience once the market picked up pace. They could soon face a similar decision at first base. From the start of the offseason, Justin Smoak seemed like an ideal

From the start of the offseason, Justin Smoak seemed like an ideal fit for the Tigers, a switch-hitter with power who could offer solid defense at first base and allow Miguel Cabrera to play largely at designated hitter. That option is now off the table.

On Thursday, Smoak reportedly signed a one-year deal with Milwaukee worth $5 million, including a $4 million base salary for 2020 and a club option or $1 million buyout for '21. It’s the kind of deal that would’ve fit the Tigers’ budget, but the Brewers offer the obvious upside of a chance at postseason play and playoff bonuses. It’s the same issue the Tigers battled on the open market when they tried to dig out of their 119-loss season in '03, and why they had to clearly outpay the market for not only Ivan Rodriguez, but also Fernando Vina and Rondell White.

Those deals aren’t coming from the Tigers this offseason. Though general manager Al Avila has proclaimed the Tigers are now building rather than rebuilding, they aren’t likely to boost spending until at least next offseason, when Jordan Zimmermann ’s $25 million salary and Prince Fielder’s $6 million annual payments are off the books.

That doesn’t leave the Tigers without options, but they’re starting to dwindle. The Brewers’ post-Winter Meetings shopping spree included former Mariner Ryon Healy on a one-year deal. Japanese slugger Yoshi Tsutsugo signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Rays.

Among the remaining free agents is C.J. Cron, who pummeled Tigers pitching for seven of his 25 home runs with the Twins this past season. He’s a pure right-handed slugger who did much of his damage off left-handed pitching in 2019, and he’s still in his prime years with his 30th birthday coming up in January. Cron also has some knowledge of the Tigers' organization; his father, Chris, managed at Double-A Erie from '11-13, leading the SeaWolves to their most recent playoff berth.

On the left-handed-hitting side, Eric Thames remains available after the Brewers declined his contract option at season’s end. He played almost entirely against right-handed pitching this past season, but the Tigers have enough right-handed-hitting depth to handle it. Thames has 72 home runs and an .848 OPS over the past three seasons, but he also has 400 strikeouts over 1,288 plate appearances, yielding a .241 average.

Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland sets up similarly, albeit with less home-run power and more contact. That said, Moreland’s .507 slugging percentage in 2019 was the highest of his career, and he racked up nearly as many strikeouts (74) as hits (75) over 335 plate appearances. Matt Adams has posted three consecutive 20-homer seasons in part-time duty, but struck out 115 times in 333 plate appearances in '19.

The Tigers could also try a route they used 30 years ago and bring back a slugger from overseas. Former Phillies first baseman Darin Ruf has posted 86 home runs with 350 RBIs over the past three seasons in Korea (the KBO is hitter-friendly) but is a free agent with an interest to return to the states.

Of course, the Tigers could go with internal options at first, such as Brandon Dixon and Niko Goodrum , and try to sign a run-producer at another position. But even with the Brewers and other contenders plucking hitters off the market, first base remains the easiest route through which to add a bat.

None of these options offered is as ideal of a fit as Smoak, but for teams coming off struggles as deep as the Tigers, ideal isn’t always an option.

