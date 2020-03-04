9 must-see Tigers artifacts on display at Hall

The Tigers have been in Major League Baseball for over 100 years. They started in 1901 and gave their fans a lot to cheer about over the years. For example, the Tigers went to the postseason 16 times and won the World Series title four times, the last coming in

The Tigers have been in Major League Baseball for over 100 years. They started in 1901 and gave their fans a lot to cheer about over the years. For example, the Tigers went to the postseason 16 times and won the World Series title four times, the last coming in 1984.

And man, did the Tigers have a lot of players with skills to boast about over the years, from Ty Cobb's consistency in the batter’s box to Justin Verlander’s unhittable fastball.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s collection of more than 40,000 three-dimensional pieces contains artifacts that tell the story of the game’s legendary players, moments and triumphs. Beginning in late March and running through 2020, the Museum will share some of those memorable artifacts through a new limited-time experience: Starting Nine, which features nine artifacts from each of the 30 current MLB franchises.

Whether you’ve visited before, or you’ve always wanted to check it off your family’s bucket list, now is the perfect time to plan a visit to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum -- the spiritual home of America’s Pastime -- in beautiful Cooperstown, New York.

1) Mr. Consistency

Fun facts: Tigers outfielder Ty Cobb received this “Honey Boy” Evans trophy for posting the highest batting average in 1910. It is one of four consecutive trophies the Georgia Peach won from 1909 to 1912, a span during which he regularly ranked among baseball's best in hits, runs scored, and stolen bases.

2) What time is it?

Fun facts: Tigers first baseman Hank Greenberg received this Hamilton pocket watch from the Sporting News for winning the American League MVP Award in 1935. That season, the Tigers slugger led the AL in home runs (36) and RBIs (168), as the club took its second consecutive American League pennant and first-ever World Series title.

3) Milestone accomplished

Fun facts: On Sept. 14, 1968, the Tigers’ Denny McLain was the first to win 30 games in a season since Dizzy Dean pulled the trick in 1934. McLain reached the milestone while wearing this glove and topping the A’s, 5-4. McLain ended the year at 31-6 and won the AL MVP and Cy Young Awards.

4) A special extra-base hit

Fun facts: On Sept. 24, 1974, Tigers DH Al Kaline doubled to right field with this bat for his 3,000th career hit, becoming just the 12th player to reach the milestone. Kaline packed a lot of punch at the plate, with nearly one-third of his 3,007 career hits going for extra bases.

5) A fall to remember

Fun facts: After the 1984 World Series came to an end against the Padres, Tigers shortstop Alan Trammell was given this World Series MVP trophy for hitting .450 with two homers and six RBIs.

6) Galarraga was robbed

Fun facts: On June 2, 2010, Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga mowed down Cleveland’s first 26 batters. When the 27th batter, Jason Donald, grounded to the right side, Galarraga stepped on this first-base bag, for an apparent perfect game. Although replays later showed the batter was out, Galarraga was forced to settle for an “imperfect” one-hitter.

7) Justin’s Jersey

Fun facts: Wearing this jersey on Aug. 27, 2011, Tigers fireballer Justin Verlander defeated the Twins to become the Tigers' first 20-game winner since Bill Gullickson pulled the trick in 1991. In ‘11, Verlander captured the AL pitching Triple Crown (24 wins, 2.40 ERA and 250 strikeouts), plus the AL Cy Young and MVP Awards.

8) Home cookin’

Fun facts: Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera used this bat on Sept. 18, 2012, to swat his 40th home run of the season. What a season he had that year. Cabrera finished the season with a .330 batting average, 44 homers and 139 RBIs to win baseball’s first Triple Crown in 45 years. Cabrera also won the AL MVP Award.

9) The voice

Fun facts: From 1960 until his retirement in 2002, Ernie Harwell's smooth voice floated through the radios of Detroit fans throughout the Midwest. As the Voice of the Tigers, Harwell called World Series victories, All-Star Games and uncountable great moments. He donated this microphone, which he used in the 1960s, in 1999.

Bill Ladson has been a reporter for MLB.com since 2002. He covered the Nationals/Expos from 2002-2016. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.