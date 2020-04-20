The Word on Woodward to debut Tuesday

The Red Wings and Tigers are excited to introduce The Word on Woodward, an interactive live streaming show debuting Tuesday from 12-2 p.m. ET. The Word on Woodward will air on Tuesdays and Thursdays on DetroitRedWings.com, Tigers.com, the Red Wings’ YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels, and the Tigers’ YouTube and

The fast-paced, eight-segment program will feature a variety of live guests with Detroit roots and from the sports and entertainment world, as well as interactive mailbag Q&As, behind-the-scenes content and plenty of laughs. On Tuesday’s premiere, Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier and Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin will serve as special guests.

The show will be hosted by veteran Detroit sports media personality and current DetroitRedWings.com reporter Art Regner, and Daniella Bruce of Red Wings TV. They will regularly be joined by Red Wings and Tigers radio play-by-play voices Ken Kal and Dan Dickerson, along with Red Wings TV’s Carley Johnston, who will have an exclusive interview for each episode.

The mailbag segment will answer questions collected from Red Wings and Tigers fans on social media and via email. Fans are encouraged to submit questions for Tuesday’s debut episode @DetroitRedWings and @Tigers on Twitter and Instagram, or at DetroitRedWings.com/WordonWoodward. The morning of each show, both clubs’ social media channels will provide rundown details and invite fans to participate in the program.

We can’t wait to be added to your watchlist. Be sure to set a reminder, and we’ll talk to you tomorrow. #TogetherDetroit