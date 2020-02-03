Tigers Spring Training FAQs, important dates

The Tigers head to Lakeland, Fla., this month for their 84th Spring Training at the Tigertown complex, the longest-running relationship between a Major League team and its current Spring Training city. This spring will also mark the Tigers’ 55th consecutive season of Spring Training play at Joker Marchant Stadium. Here

The Tigers head to Lakeland, Fla., this month for their 84th Spring Training at the Tigertown complex, the longest-running relationship between a Major League team and its current Spring Training city. This spring will also mark the Tigers’ 55th consecutive season of Spring Training play at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Here are the details:

Pitchers and catchers report date

Tuesday, Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Sunday, Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know

1B C.J. Cron, RHP Ivan Nova, C Austin Romine, 2B Jonathan Schoop

Top prospects to know

RHP Casey Mize (No. 7 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list), RHP Matt Manning (No. 24), LHP Tarik Skubal (No. 46), IF Isaac Paredes, C Jake Rogers, OF Daz Cameron, LHP Joey Wentz, RHP Alex Faedo, SS Willi Castro, RHP Beau Burrows

Where is the facility?

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium is located at 2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd.

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, workouts usually begin in the morning by 10 a.m. ET.

First game

Friday, Feb. 21, vs. Southeastern University (exhibition), 1:05 p.m. ET

First Grapefruit League game

Saturday, Feb. 22, vs. the Phillies at Joker Marchant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. ET

First TV game

Sunday, Feb. 23, vs. the Braves at CoolToday Park in Sarasota County (FOX Sports Detroit), 1:05 p.m. ET

One other notable game

Saturday, March 14, vs. the Nationals at Joker Marchant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. ET (radio broadcast on AM 1270 in Detroit)

Last game in Florida

Tuesday, March 24, vs. the Pirates at Joker Marchant Stadium, 12:35 p.m. ET (telecast on FOX Sports Detroit)

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

No.

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

Thursday, March 26, vs. the Indians at Progressive Field, 1:10 p.m. ET

Jason Beck has covered the Tigers for MLB.com since 2002. Read Beck's Blog and follow him on Twitter @beckjason.