Tigers to face Twins this spring in D.R.

The Tigers have rarely ventured outside of the state of Florida before Opening Day. Their Spring Training travel this year will include a historic trip to the Dominican Republic.

It’s a familiar division rivalry between the Twins and Tigers, two American League Central foes, but the March 7 game will take place at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo.

Major League Baseball made the formal announcement on Wednesday, timed to coincide with the Caribbean Series. It’ll be the first MLB game in the Dominican since 2000, when the Red Sox and Astros played a Spring Training game at the same ballpark.

The Tigers haven’t played outside of the 50 states or Canada since 1980, when they played the Cardinals in Puerto Rico as part of the Roberto Clemente Series. It’ll be a particularly historic moment for Tigers general manager Al Avila.

“The Detroit Tigers are honored to be selected by Major League Baseball for this event in the Dominican Republic,” Avila said. “International growth -- especially in Latin America -- is a priority for many teams across the sport, and for me personally, it means a great deal with my father, Ralph, having started the first baseball Academy in the Dominican Republic -- Campos Las Palmas -- and with his efforts starting the Dominican Summer League. It’s truly a country that has passionate fans and a rich history with baseball.”

The Tigers have been one of the more notable teams for fans in Latin America and the Caribbean for more than a decade. Their renaissance from a 119-loss team in 2003 to the World Series in '06 began with the signing of free agents Ivan Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, and Magglio Ordonez, a Venezuelan. Their '05 trade for Placido Polanco, who was born in Santo Domingo, helped complete the Tigers' rise to contention.

The heart of the Tigers these days includes Venezuelan-born Miguel Cabrera, one of the greatest hitters of his generation. But beyond the 2012 American League Triple Crown winner is a roster with a heavy presence from Latin America, especially the Dominican Republic. Starter Ivan Nova, relievers Gregory Soto and Jose Cisnero, third baseman Dawel Lugo, infield prospect Sergio Alcantara and catcher Jhon Nunez are all Dominican natives. Third baseman Jeimer Candelario was born in New York City, but he was raised in the Dominican and played winter ball there this offseason as part of the league champion Toros del Este. Infielder Willi Castro resides in Santo Domingo.

Which players will make the trip for the Tigers remains to be seen. The game, which was originally scheduled for Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., falls immediately before the team has a two-day trip to West Palm Beach to face the Nationals and Astros. It also falls on the same week that the Tigers have a two-day trip to Fort Myers to face the Red Sox and Twins.

Tickets for the game in Santo Domingo will be available Monday at mlb.uepa.com.

