Hanks reminds us: ‘There's no crying in baseball’

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia. He tweeted the following along with a photo of the two:

“Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

The final line of Hanks’ post, reminding us all that, “There is no crying in baseball,” is a reference to the iconic line uttered in his role as manager Jimmy Dugan in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own."

The words are especially comforting for the baseball world, and are likely to bring a smile to fans' faces, after announcements Thursday that the season will be delayed and remaining Spring Training games are canceled.