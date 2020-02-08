Phillies set to bring back RHP Hunter (source)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies look to have at least 70 players in camp this spring. Sources told MLB.com on Saturday that the Phillies and righty reliever Tommy Hunter have agreed to a deal. The club has not confirmed the deal. It might be a Major League contract, although it is

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies look to have at least 70 players in camp this spring.

Sources told MLB.com on Saturday that the Phillies and righty reliever Tommy Hunter have agreed to a deal. The club has not confirmed the deal.

It might be a Major League contract, although it is unclear. If it is a Major League deal, the Phillies will need to make room for Hunter on the 40-man roster. They could remove somebody or place somebody on the 60-day injured list, with right-hander David Robertson one option. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is unlikely to return until late in the season, if he returns this season at all. That can happen as early as Wednesday, when Phillies pitchers and catchers have their first workout at Carpenter Complex in Clearwater, Fla.

Hunter, 33, pitched only 5 1/3 innings for Philadelphia last season because of an elbow injury. He had surgery in July to repair a torn flexor tendon and has been throwing since December, starting to throw off a mound again a couple weeks ago.

If he continues to progress, there is a chance he could be ready by Opening Day but that remains to be seen at this point.

Hunter had a 3.23 ERA and 3.36 FIP in 126 appearances in 2017 (with the Rays) and ‘18 (with the Phillies). He spoke on the final day of the ‘19 season about his desire to return to Philadelphia and the front office continued to think highly of him, which made a reunion seem likely. The Phillies believe if Hunter returns to the form he had before his injury, he will provide a significant boost to a bullpen in need of reliable arms.