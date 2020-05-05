Kemp using Twitter for fundraising auctions

OAKLAND -- Tony Kemp’s first season with the A’s has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the second baseman is still finding a way to impact his new home. Kemp is auctioning off a special signed bobblehead commemorating his playing days at Vanderbilt University through his Twitter account

Kemp is auctioning off a special signed bobblehead commemorating his playing days at Vanderbilt University through his Twitter account and donating the proceeds to a different nonprofit organization for each day of this week (through Friday). Tuesday’s featured organization is the nearby Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Auctions run each day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. PT. Fans can bid on the bobbleheads by replying to Kemp's Twitter posts with dollar amounts. Not only is Kemp donating that money to charity, he and his wife, Michelle, will match the highest donor each day with their own donation.

“Giving back to the community is something Michelle and I have always been passionate about,” Kemp said. “COVID-19 is a scary reality that we are all going through, and it’s a time that people need to come together and help support each other.

“I am looking forward to playing in Oakland and wanted to help the Alameda County Community Food Bank and their efforts in that community.”

Monday’s charity was Luke 14:12, a soup kitchen that serves free meals to the hungry, homeless and poor in Nashville, Tenn., Kemp’s hometown, which was recently hit by a tornado as well as storms that left more than 100,000 people without power.

“There has been so much for everyone to deal with that it can feel overwhelming at times,” Kemp said. “It just felt like the right time to try and bring attention to some of the amazing work these nonprofits are doing and help support their missions. We chose Nashville charities we are close with because of our personal ties as well as the Vanderbilt community. We will also be supporting a charity in the Houston community, where we spent several years.”

The 28-year-old Kemp was acquired by the A’s in a Jan. 13 trade with the Cubs and is a strong candidate to fill the club’s vacant spot at second base.