Notes: Wolters fine-tuning; Vilade learns OF

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Rockies catcher Tony Wolters promises not to make your “Don’t Dash on the ’Stache” T-shirt totally out of date. Wolters’ mustache -- which began as a bet with his father-in-law and ended up a rallying cry each time he dumbfounded a would-be base-stealer, sometimes in game-turning fashion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Rockies catcher Tony Wolters promises not to make your “Don’t Dash on the ’Stache” T-shirt totally out of date.

Wolters’ mustache -- which began as a bet with his father-in-law and ended up a rallying cry each time he dumbfounded a would-be base-stealer, sometimes in game-turning fashion -- didn’t make it to Spring Training with him. But, noting that last year’s facial hair had just 71 wins in it, he said, “I’ll be growing something in the future.”

If Wolters has his way, he’ll have to look good for the accolades out there for him and his club should he perform to his expectations in 2020. His 20 runners erased on steal attempts was third in the National League, and his 68.8 caught-stealing rate was second.

Having ended often self-confusing swing experimentation, Wolters stuck to a modest setup and batted a career-best .262 last season. Whether due to wear and tear or traditional Rockies home-road difficulties, he slumped in August and September.

A Gold Glove Award -- or at least consideration, because recognition usually comes after multiple worthy seasons -- and more playing time are in Wolters’ sights.

Wolters’ 112 defensive appearances at catcher in 2019 are tied with Yorvit Torrealba (’07) for second-most in club history behind Joe Girardi ’s 122 in 1995). The atmosphere and frequency of crazy games limit how much a Rockies catcher plays.

Wolters could increase his usage by improving his on-base percentage (.337 last year) and slugging (.329). He also has an admirable goal of cutting passed balls (four last year) to zero.

“The way I look at baseball, I have to keep adjusting,” Wolters said. “But I am confident behind the plate and with my swing right now. But that doesn’t mean there’s no room to get better.”

• Who will be on Colorado's Opening Day roster?

The Rockies have Elias Díaz , who played in 101 games with the Pirates last season, and Drew Butera as experienced, non-roster players vying for the starts Wolters doesn’t make. Dom Nuñez , 24, debuted last year and has a future. But the left-handed-hitting Wolters is being counted on to catch a large share.

Offensively, those wed to strict statistical measures found 2019 was odd. Wolters had zero “barrels” -- a Statcast category of optimal exit velocity and launch angle, and was in the lower reaches of MLB in hard-contact rates. But his swing worked for hits and made him tough to defend against with shifts.

Especially if others produce to past levels, manager Bud Black said he looks to Wolters as a “run preventer.” Wolters said being “consistent with my timing” should increase OBP and extra-base hits.

Replays could be even faster

Black said the new rule limiting the decision to request replays to 20 seconds, down from 30, puts the onus on video coordinator Brian Jones to make a quick decision. It’s a time-saving mechanism.

But what if the video room were completely cut out of the equation and managers had to make challenges without consultation? The dugout is a long way from those close plays, so challenges would be player-driven.

“Our position players will make a play and then instantly look into our dugout and motion -- it happens all the time,” Black said. “Hypothetically speaking, if that were to be the case, we’d have to place a lot of trust on our position players and our fielders, whether outfielders, infielders.

“But that’s an option. No doubt it would save time.”

Eyes on Vilade

Non-roster invitee Ryan Vilade , who turned 21 Tuesday, has turned heads with his powerful build and bat. A second-round Draft pick in 2017 from Stillwater (Okla.) High School, Vilade has transitioned out of shortstop to third base,. During the November development program, he also began learning the outfield. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Rockies’ No. 6 prospect, Vilade will get his Spring Training action at third base but continue practicing in the outfield.

“Our player development people have thought that he’s made great strides in the last 12 months,” Black said.

Last time the Rockies had a third-base prospect from Stillwater, he morphed into outfield star Matt Holliday.

Daza needs his bat to dazzle like his glove

Outfielder Yonathan Daza made the MLB Pipeline All-Defense team and is arguably the best defender in camp. Last year, Raimel Tapia led Rockies outfielders with six assists and Ian Desmond and Charlie Blackmon had five apiece, but Daza had four in just 29 defensive appearances.

To earn a roster spot and playing time, Daza has to translate some of the offense from Triple-A Albuquerque (.364/.404/.548 slash line) to the Majors (.206/.257/.237 in 105 plate appearances).

“The contact rate was something we spoke to him about, something for him to mentally wrap his head around this offseason,” Black said. “The chase rate is something that’s important. But nothing physically as far as his swing. It was more about approach.”