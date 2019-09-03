The Top 10 Mets of the 2010s are ...

NEW YORK -- For the Mets, the 2010s featured three Cy Young Awards, two Rookies of the Year and countless other individual achievements. Although the decade as a whole may not have gone precisely as the Mets envisioned, plenty of players accomplished an awful many things. Here, in subjective order,

NEW YORK -- For the Mets, the 2010s featured three Cy Young Awards, two Rookies of the Year and countless other individual achievements. Although the decade as a whole may not have gone precisely as the Mets envisioned, plenty of players accomplished an awful many things.

Here, in subjective order, are the Mets’ Top 10 players of the decade (with bWAR totals in parentheses):

1. Jacob deGrom (32.7)

With respect to David Wright, who did much of his best work in the previous decade, this one was an easy call. Playing the first six years of his career in the 2010s, deGrom won a National League Rookie of the Year Award and two Cy Youngs, posting the second-lowest ERA (2.62) of any Major League pitcher this decade. (Clayton Kershaw, at 2.31, recorded the first.) deGrom and Kershaw were also the only pitchers to post sub-3.00 ERAs with more than 1,000 strikeouts. deGrom led all Mets pitchers in innings and strikeouts in the 2010s, tying Jon Niese for the most games started. Need more justification? deGrom also posted the highest single-season WAR total (9.6 in 2018) of any Met.

2. David Wright (21.1)

Because Wright’s career spanned decades, he clocks in second on this list. But he enjoyed a renaissance in 2012, his last full season, posting the highest WAR total (7.1) of any Mets position player in the 2010s. He followed that up with the team’s second-highest position-player WAR total (5.9) in 2013, despite appearing in only 112 games. As the decade progressed, he earned the Mets’ captainship, clubbed a World Series home run and hit 102 of his 242 career regular-season homers. No Mets position player was better.

3. Noah Syndergaard (14.1)

If this ranking seems high, consider the paucity of stars who spent even half the decade in New York. Syndergaard didn’t quite hit five full seasons with the Mets, but he was mostly elite when he pitched, posting a 3.31 ERA with more than a strikeout per inning while submitting one of the Mets’ five best pitching seasons in terms of WAR (5.0 in 2016). Tack on the fact that he was the winning pitcher in the Mets’ only World Series victory, and he makes the cut as their third-best player of the decade.

4. R.A. Dickey (12.9)

Remember him? Dickey spent just three seasons in Flushing, which might have prevented him from making this list had those three campaigns not been so dominant. An unheralded Minor League signing before the 2010 season, Dickey mastered his signature knuckleball shortly thereafter, using it to produce a 2.84 ERA in 27 games that season. He went on to win the NL Cy Young Award with a 2.73 mark in 2012, leading the league in innings, strikeouts, shutouts and complete games. All told, he completed eight games this decade. Johan Santana was the only other Met with more than three.

5. Matt Harvey (10.4)

It’s time to deviate from the WAR formula. Although Harvey’s decade -- not to mention his Mets tenure -- ended sourly, his 2013 season rated among the best of any Met this decade, captivating the city in a way few players have. His 2015 performance in particular was a critical part of the Mets’ World Series run. Yes, he blew the Mets’ lead in Game 5 against the Royals. But he also pitched a shutout over the first eight innings of that game, after throwing a quality start in Game 1. The tragedy of his tenure is that he was never quite the same after that.

6. Daniel Murphy (9.5)

Murphy ranks this high because of his performance in the 2015 postseason -- specifically, his seven home runs in nine NL Division and Championship Series games, including go-ahead shots against Clayton Kershaw in NLDS Game 1 and Zack Greinke in NLDS Game 5. Despite his All-Star appearance in 2014, he was mostly unspectacular from 2011-14, committing enough defensive blunders to take some of the bite out of his offense. But 2015 was different, as he morphed into a superstar. Without him, the Mets wouldn’t have made the Series.

7. Michael Conforto (12.8)

Speaking of critical components of the Mets’ World Series run, Conforto’s promotion from Double-A Binghamton in late July 2015 helped spark the Mets to one of the more remarkable runs in franchise history. Around Flushing, the primary criticism of Conforto is that he has yet to ascend to superstardom. But he’s been a steady contributor for five seasons, with one All-Star appearance and 109 career homers. He already ranks 12th in franchise history in home runs, not including the two he hit in World Series Game 4.

8. Curtis Granderson (11.0)

When the Mets signed Granderson before the 2014 season, it signaled a return to realistic contention after years of payroll austerity. After a slow start, Granderson clubbed 95 homers over three and a half seasons, plus three more in the World Series, before the Mets traded him. The personable Granderson also won the Roberto Clemente Award, with his community work only increasing his exceeding popularity in Flushing.

9. Yoenis Céspedes (8.5)

Although injuries have limited Céspedes to just 308 games with the Mets, his impact on the 2015 season cannot be overstated. From Aug. 12 through Sept. 14 of that season, Céspedes hit 17 home runs over a 31-game stretch that essentially clinched the Mets’ first NL East title since 2006. Although he didn’t carry that level of production into the playoffs, he produced a three-win season in 2016 before injuries derailed his career.

10. Zack Wheeler (9.7)

Wheeler’s Fangraphs WAR total is 12.6, which probably provides a better idea of his impact on the Mets. Despite losing two full seasons to Tommy John surgery, which robbed him of a chance to pitch in the playoffs, Wheeler made up for it with strong performances in 2014, ’18 and ’19. His 726 strikeouts this decade rank fourth on the Mets behind deGrom, Niese and Syndergaard.

Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo, Instagram and Facebook.