Podcast: Breaking down the top Draft prospects

On the latest MLB Pipeline Podcast, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jordan Shusterman of Cespedes Family BBQ break down the recently released Top 100 Draft Prospects list. The guys look at some of the elite players set to be selected near the top of next summer's Draft, including top-tier college

On the latest MLB Pipeline Podcast, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jordan Shusterman of Cespedes Family BBQ break down the recently released Top 100 Draft Prospects list. The guys look at some of the elite players set to be selected near the top of next summer's Draft, including top-tier college talents like right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock from Georgia or first baseman Spencer Torkelson from Arizona State. Then they scout the rest of the board, looking for players who could be on the rise next spring and could make a splash in the first round, such as 16-year-old slugger Blaze Jordan. Finally, they take a look at the trade that swapped recently graduated prospects Luis Urías and Trent Grisham .

On the MLB Pipeline Podcast, Mayo and Callis are your tour guides through all the unfolding stories and breaking news of baseball's top prospects. Each week, you'll find out about the stars of tomorrow from the guys who know today. Download, subscribe and help others find the show by leaving a rating and review on iTunes or your favorite platform.