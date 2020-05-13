Podcast: Top 200 Draft prospects, mock draft

On this week’s Pipeline Podcast, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jason Ratliff discuss the expanded Top 200 Draft Prospects list and break down some of the most intriguing players in the 151-200 range. The trio also discuss players from past drafts that were similarly ranked, but went on to become

On this week’s Pipeline Podcast, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jason Ratliff discuss the expanded Top 200 Draft Prospects list and break down some of the most intriguing players in the 151-200 range.

The trio also discuss players from past drafts that were similarly ranked, but went on to become high picks. Finally, they talk about Callis' most recent mock draft and each team’s most hyped outfield prospect of the past 20 years.

